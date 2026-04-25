Transfer Rumors: Man Utd, Arsenal Plot Endrick Bids; Rashford Offered Premier League Lifeline

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Anthony Gordon has plenty of admirers. | Maynard Manyowa/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Manchester United have made the first move in pursuit of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, challenging Bayern Munich to raise their informal offer for the Englishman. (Source: Fichajes)

Another Man Utd target, Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi, is expected to be available for $70 million (€60 million, £44 million) this summer. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is also pushing to get a deal done. (Source: SportsBoom)

Arsenal and Man Utd could also butt heads over the signing of Real Madrid striker Endrick. There is a “growing sense” the young Brazilian could be available this summer. (Source: Mark Brus)

Liverpool failed with a bid to sign Inter right back Denzel Dumfries in the winter. Manager Arne Slot remains a huge fan of the Dutchman and could reignite that pursuit at the end of the season. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Meanwhile, Liverpool remain in the race to sign Bournemouth center back Marcos Senesi. Tottenham Hotspur are in advanced negotiations but will only get a deal over the line if they remain in the Premier League. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Atalanta will not trigger their option to sign midfielder Yunus Musah from AC Milan this summer. The USMNT midfielder’s agent hopes to strike a deal with West Ham United instead. (Source: Calciomercato)

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to bid close to $117 million (€100 million, £87 million) to sign Arsenal center back William Saliba. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal have made contact with the representatives of Sporting CP left back Maxi Araújo, having been impressed by him during the Champions League quarterfinals. (Source: Record)

Lucas Bergvall has no interest in leaving Tottenham this summer if the club avoids relegation, despite interest from both Aston Villa and Chelsea. (Source: Football Insider)

Tottenham are considering a move for Man Utd winger Marcus Rashford, who is expected to return to Old Trafford when his loan with Barcelona expires this summer. (Source: SPORT)

Manchester City are looking at Girona’s Azzedine Ounahi as a potential replacement for Bernardo Silva. (Source: El Chiringuito)

Chelsea are battling Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds United and Man City in pursuit of Genk midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Franco Mastantuono’s debut season has been disappointing. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid have received an offer of $53 million (€45 million, £39 million) from Tottenham for young midfielder Franco Mastantuono, who could be sold this summer after an underwhelming debut season. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Sociedad goalkeeper Álex Remiro hopes to join Barcelona this summer but his current employers are working to convince him to stay. (Source: El Nacional)

Bernardo Silva’s desire to leave the Premier League when he departs Man City this summer has handed Barcelona a huge boost in the race for his signature. (Source: Football Insider)

Real Madrid want $18 million (€15 million) to sell midfielder Dani Ceballos, whose dream of a return to Real Betis has been dashed by that asking price. (Source: AS)

Barcelona see departing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt as a “golden option” this summer but will have to compete with Aston Villa, Newcastle and Atlético Madrid this summer. (Source: Fussballdaten)

Chelsea forward João Pedro is emerging as a popular striker target among officials inside Barcelona. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS