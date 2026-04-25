Transfer Rumors: Man Utd, Arsenal Plot Endrick Bids; Rashford Offered Premier League Lifeline
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have made the first move in pursuit of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, challenging Bayern Munich to raise their informal offer for the Englishman. (Source: Fichajes)
Another Man Utd target, Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi, is expected to be available for $70 million (€60 million, £44 million) this summer. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is also pushing to get a deal done. (Source: SportsBoom)
Arsenal and Man Utd could also butt heads over the signing of Real Madrid striker Endrick. There is a “growing sense” the young Brazilian could be available this summer. (Source: Mark Brus)
Liverpool failed with a bid to sign Inter right back Denzel Dumfries in the winter. Manager Arne Slot remains a huge fan of the Dutchman and could reignite that pursuit at the end of the season. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Meanwhile, Liverpool remain in the race to sign Bournemouth center back Marcos Senesi. Tottenham Hotspur are in advanced negotiations but will only get a deal over the line if they remain in the Premier League. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Atalanta will not trigger their option to sign midfielder Yunus Musah from AC Milan this summer. The USMNT midfielder’s agent hopes to strike a deal with West Ham United instead. (Source: Calciomercato)
Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to bid close to $117 million (€100 million, £87 million) to sign Arsenal center back William Saliba. (Source: Fichajes)
Arsenal have made contact with the representatives of Sporting CP left back Maxi Araújo, having been impressed by him during the Champions League quarterfinals. (Source: Record)
Lucas Bergvall has no interest in leaving Tottenham this summer if the club avoids relegation, despite interest from both Aston Villa and Chelsea. (Source: Football Insider)
Tottenham are considering a move for Man Utd winger Marcus Rashford, who is expected to return to Old Trafford when his loan with Barcelona expires this summer. (Source: SPORT)
Manchester City are looking at Girona’s Azzedine Ounahi as a potential replacement for Bernardo Silva. (Source: El Chiringuito)
Chelsea are battling Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds United and Man City in pursuit of Genk midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas. (Source: TEAMtalk)
La Liga
Real Madrid have received an offer of $53 million (€45 million, £39 million) from Tottenham for young midfielder Franco Mastantuono, who could be sold this summer after an underwhelming debut season. (Source: Fichajes)
Real Sociedad goalkeeper Álex Remiro hopes to join Barcelona this summer but his current employers are working to convince him to stay. (Source: El Nacional)
Bernardo Silva’s desire to leave the Premier League when he departs Man City this summer has handed Barcelona a huge boost in the race for his signature. (Source: Football Insider)
Real Madrid want $18 million (€15 million) to sell midfielder Dani Ceballos, whose dream of a return to Real Betis has been dashed by that asking price. (Source: AS)
Barcelona see departing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt as a “golden option” this summer but will have to compete with Aston Villa, Newcastle and Atlético Madrid this summer. (Source: Fussballdaten)
Chelsea forward João Pedro is emerging as a popular striker target among officials inside Barcelona. (Source: Fichajes)
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