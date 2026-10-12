Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Back for De Jong; Arsenal Want Gyokeres Sale

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Lewis Hall was a key target for Man Utd. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Manchester United officials have regrets over the signings of midfield duo Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, instead wishing they had completed deals for Atalanta’s Éderson and Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall. (Source: The Sun)

Back in Man Utd’s sights is Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, with the Spanish side prepared to demand over €60 million ($67 million) to sell the Dutchman. (Source: El Nacional)

Man Utd also have interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović, but it is Manchester City who are looking to move ahead in the race for his signature with plans to bid around €100 million ($112 million). (Source: fussball-news)

Chelsea are growing in confidence that they will be able to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott in the January transfer window. The Blues are prepared to meet his price tag of £100 million ($132 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

Leaving Chelsea could be right back Malo Gusto. The Blues are prepared to soften their stance on selling amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

Liverpool still have concerns about their future without Mohamed Salah and want to make Porto forward William Gomes their big-money signing in January, although he could cost as much as €100 million ($112 million). (Source: A BOLA)

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Arsenal are ready to listen to offers for striker Viktor Gyökeres, but their asking price of €60 million ($67 million) is too much for Juventus. (Source: Tutto Juve)

Gunners captain Martin Ødegaard has urged Arsenal to win the race for RB Leipzig winger, and fellow Norway international, Antonio Nusa. (Source: Football Insider)

With a deal for Cavan Sullivan wrapped up, Man City are looking at another USMNT youngster, with Borussia Dortmund forward Mathis Albert the subject of a summer approach. (Source: GOAL)

Amid concerns over the fitness of striker Benjamin Šeško, Man Utd manager Michael Carrick is ready to block Joshua Zirkzee’s potential exit in January. (Source: Flashscore)

Liverpool are considering a move for Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde in January but may face competition from both Benfica and Man Utd. (Source: El Nacional)

Everton have moved ahead of both Aston Villa and Leeds United in pursuit of 26-year-old Rennes striker Estéban Lepaul. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Gavi is locked in a battle for minutes at Barcelona. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Napoli are ready to pay €40 million ($45 million) to sign Barcelona midfielder Gavi, who is no longer seen as untouchable at Camp Nou. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid have added Brighton & Hove Albion center back Luka Vušković to their list of targets ahead of the 2027 summer transfer window. (Source: Bernabeu Digital)

Officials from Real Madrid have informed Man Utd of their intention to sign 16-year-old JJ Gabriel as he approaches the end of his contract at Old Trafford. (Source: AS)

Barcelona have reached an agreement to extend the contract of 19-year-old midfielder Marc Bernal amid reports of interest from Liverpool. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Atlético Madrid could strike a deal to sign free agent winger Riyad Mahrez following his departure from Al Ahli. (Source: Fichajes)