Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Receive Fernandes Bids; Liverpool Find Ekitike Replacement

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Alejandro Garnacho faces an uncertain future at Chelsea. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea are open to selling winger Alejandro Garnacho this summer, just 12 months after his arrival, having accepted that the Argentine has not had the desired impact at Stamford Bridge. (Source: talkSPORT)

Several teams in Saudi Arabia have set their sights on Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, prepared to pay over $70 million (£52 million) to get a deal done. (Source: Fichajes)

Turkish giants Galatasaray are also preparing a move for Man Utd captain Fernandes as part of an ambitious recruitment wave. (Source: Sporx)

Aston Villa and Man Utd are both battling for the signature of Inter right back Denzel Dumfries. (Source: L’Interista)

Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi is Man Utd’s top attacking target for the summer. Both Chelsea and Newcastle United are looking to strike deals, while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are known admirers. (Source: Fussballdaten)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged Real Madrid left back Álvaro Carreras to join the club this summer, promising to offer him a greater role than he has seen at the Bernabéu this season. (Source: El Nacional)

To try and convince manager Pep Guardiola to stay, Manchester City are prepared to try and sign PSG midfielder João Neves and have not baulked at his asking price of $176 million (€150 million, £130 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Also tipped to leave PSG is winger Bradley Barcola, who remains of significant interest to Liverpool as his talks over a new contract in Paris stall. (Source: CaughtOffside)

After the injury to striker Hugo Ekitiké, Arne Slot has urged Liverpool to strike a deal for Randal Kolo Muani, currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur from PSG. Juventus are ready to fight for his signature. (Source: TuttoJuve)

Also on Liverpool’s radar is FC Midtjylland striker Franculino Djú. The 21-year-old, who is of interest to Everton, Man Utd and West Ham United as well, is expected to cost over $29 million (€25 million, £22 million). (Source: Estadio Deportivo)

Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi is open to leaving the club this summer if any of his admirers—Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd—make an offer. (Source: Football Insider)

Sunderland midfielder Enzo Le Fée is another player of interest to Liverpool. There is rival interest from several clubs towards the top of the Premier League. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Tottenham are open to selling center back Cristian Romero this summer for around $76 million (€65 million, $57 million). Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid are both interested, as are Premier League rivals Man Utd. (Source: CaughtOffside)

La Liga

Frenkie de Jong has been linked with an exit from Barcelona. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona are making progress over a deal to re-sign Bayer Leverkusen left back Alejandro Grimaldo. (Source: Fichajes)

PSG are exploring a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, whose future is unclear after losing his role as a permanent starter at Camp Nou. (Source: El Nacional)

Eduardo Camavinga has no interest in leaving Real Madrid this summer, despite interest from a number of Europe’s biggest sides. (Source: MARCA)

Real Madrid have cooled their interest in Man City midfielder Rodri after his latest injury setback, fearing he is not a reliable long-term option. (Source: Defensa Central)

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have received a boost in search of Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who could be sold this summer amid uncertainty over his contract. (Source: Football Insider)

Alessandro Bastoni has made it clear that he will only consider leaving Inter if Barcelona come calling. The Italian defender is prepared to reject all other offers. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Real Sociedad center back Jon Martín, 19, is of interest to Real Madrid. (Source: Defensa Central)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS