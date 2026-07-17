Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s Shock Fernandes Asking Price; Barcelona Plan Gyokeres Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Enzo Fernández could leave Chelsea. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Atlético Madrid are considering a move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández who, while prioritizing Real Madrid, is so keen to leave Stamford Bridge that he would consider an offer from Diego Simeone’s side. (Source: Si Phillips)

Manchester United are demanding just $57 million (€50 million, £42 million) to sell midfielder Bruno Fernandes, although his salary expectations could be too high for Turkish suitors Galatasaray. (Source: Süleyman Rodop)

Meanwhile, Man Utd have joined Arsenal in pursuit of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães, and that may not be the only time the two giants collide as the Gunners are ready to rival United over unsettled Magpies left back Lewis Hall. (Source: Football FanCast)

Man Utd and Newcastle could be set for another transfer battle, with both teams set to open talks over Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson. (Source: FootballTransfers)

Linked with an exit from Man Utd is winger Amad Diallo who is a priority target for former boss Ruben Amorim at AC Milan. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Tottenham Hotspur have shown renewed interest in Aston Villa winger Morgan Rogers, who is still giving his priority to Arsenal. (Source: HandofArsenal)

Arsenal have turned back to Real Madrid winger Rodrygo after agreeing to offload Leandro Trossard, although much will depend on the Brazilian’s recovery from injury. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester City are set to close the sale of winger Savinho to Tottenham and are looking for replacements. Enzo Maresca’s side have joined Aston Villa, Spurs and RB Leipzig in pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain’s Ibrahim Mbaye. (Source: Daily Mail)

Chelsea and Man Utd are both ready to spend $103 million (€90 million, £76 million) to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams. (Source: El Nacional)

Liverpool turned down the chance to rival Aston Villa for midfielder João Gomes after establishing Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton as their top target. (Source: FootballTransfers)

Benfica manager Marco Silva has personally intervened in talks with Tottenham over winger Andreas Schjelderup, blocking an exit and informing the Norway international of his decision not to entertain offers for at least another year. (Source: Sporten)

Como are hopeful of closing a deal with Chelsea over center back Trevoh Chalobah after significantly improving their opening offer to somewhere much closer to the Blues’ asking price. (Source: Calciomercato)

Pedro Porro has already informed his agent he has no desire to leave Tottenham this summer despite attracting interest through an impressive World Cup journey. (Source: El Nacional)

However, Tottenham are ready to cash in on another defender, Djed Spence, to help fund their summer rebuild. (Source: talkSPORT)

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin has admirers at Aston Villa, Man City, Man Utd and Liverpool. (Source: Voetbalkrant)

Man Utd have looked at West Ham United left back Oliver Scarles but have not yet progressed their interest. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

La Liga

Vinícius Júnior’s Real Madrid contract is winding down. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Vinícius Júnior is most likely to leave Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. Man City striker Erling Haaland is expected to fill the void. (Source: Carlos Carpio)

Barcelona are ready to meet Arsenal’s asking price of $69 million (€60 million, £51 million) for striker Viktor Gyökeres, who wants to leave after just one season following a bust-up with manager Mikel Arteta over his reduced role in the late stages of the campaign. (Source: El Nacional)

An increase in Dani Olmo’s value after an impressive World Cup with Spain has seen Barcelona decide to cash in on the midfielder. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid center back Raúl Asencio has rejected an approach from Chelsea, instead looking to establish himself under José Mourinho. (Source: Le Journal du Real)

Alessandro Bastoni is Mourinho’s top target to bolster Real Madrid’s defense, but president Florentino Pérez does not want to spend $69 million (€60 million, £51 million) on the Inter center back, while he also wants to sell one of the team’s current defenders first. (Source: Látigo Serrano)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS