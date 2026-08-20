Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Handed Tchouameni Boost; Arsenal Plot Yildiz Swap

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Enzo Fernández’s future is far from clear. | Adrian DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Manchester City are expected to sign two midfielders before the transfer window closes. Alongside Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, there is a five-man shortlist that includes Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández, Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and Roma’s Manu Koné. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

Crystal Palace have rejected an approach from Man City over Wharton, insisting he will not be sold this summer. (Source: The Athletic)

Chelsea have added Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White to their list of targets. (Source: Si Phillips)

Arsenal still hope to sign Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız before the window closes and could end up making an offer worth $118 million (£87 million) to convince the Serie A side to sell. (Source: Tuttosport)

A swap deal could even be considered, with Juventus known to be interested in signing Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli and striker Gabriel Jesus. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Joshua Zirkzee has approved moves to both Juventus and Napoli as the striker eyes a way out of Manchester United this summer. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Coming in at Man Utd could be Bayern Munich center back Kim Min-jae, who remains a target in the final weeks of the window. (Source: Christian Falk)

Tottenham Hotspur have struck a deal worth $116.5 million (£86 million) to sign winger Savinho from Man City and expect to follow that up with a move for striker Omar Marmoush. (Source: Globo Esporte)

Pape Matar Sarr wants to leave Tottenham and is in advanced talks over a move to Galatasaray. (Source: Africafoot)

Midtjylland winger Darío Osorio has emerged as a target for Everton, Leeds United and Liverpool. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest are both looking to sign Chelsea striker Liam Delap. (Source: The Independent)

Chelsea have agreed a deal to send center back Axel Disasi to Crystal Palace on a season-long loan with no option to buy. (Source: Fabrice Hawkins)

Tosin Adarabioyo could also leave Chelsea, with Aston Villa eyeing the center back as a replacement for Arsenal-bound Ezri Konsa. (Source: Sky Sports News)

Newcastle United are planning to sign another midfielder before the transfer window closes and are ready to accept a cut-price offer for Joe Willock. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri and unattached winger Jadon Sancho are both under consideration by Borussia Dortmund. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Viktor Gyökeres has been linked with Barcelona. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Having accepted defeat in pursuit of Julián Alvarez, Barcelona have settled on Inter striker Lautaro Martínez as their top target. Arsenal’s Viktor Gyökeres continues to offer himself to the Blaugrana, who also have interest in Nicolò Tresoldi of Club Brugge. (Source: Víctor Navarro)

Aurélien Tchouaméni, a target for Man Utd, could leave Real Madrid before the transfer window closes as manager José Mourinho does not see the Frenchman as a guaranteed starter. A lack of assurances could see Tchouaméni push to leave. (Source: Ramón Álvarez de Mon)

Barcelona are open to offers for midfielder Frenkie de Jong. While the Dutchman wants to stay, he could accept defeat and look for an exit if he struggles for minutes following his return from injury. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid have enlisted the help of agent Jorge Mendes to try and offload defender Raúl Asencio, who continues to resist the club’s efforts to sell him. (Source: Abraham Romero)

José Mourinho is a big fan of Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt and is keen to bring him to Real Madrid. (Source: Ben Fernandes Santos)

Barcelona are pursuing the signing of Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Dominik Livaković, who is happy to join and spend the coming season away on loan with a view to replacing Wojciech Szczęsny at Camp Nou next summer. (Source: SPORT)