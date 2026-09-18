Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

JJ Gabriel is looking to leave Man Utd. | IMAGO/Crystal Pix

Chelsea are the leading English suitors for Manchester United sensation JJ Gabriel, although both Real Madrid and Barcelona have held recent talks with the 15-year-old, who is giving serious consideration to moving to Spain. (Source: TEAMtalk)

As for Man Utd, the Red Devils are battling to sign Barcelona forward Raphinha and are prepared to make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League to convince him to make the move. (Source: El Nacional)

Arsenal hold a “very real” interest in signing Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi. (Source: football.london)

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is of increasing interest to Chelsea, who could make a January offer worth close to £80 million ($107 million) to land his signature. (Source: Mark Brus)

Free agent striker Mauro Icardi remains of interest to Tottenham Hotspur, who are working to convince him to reject a return to Italy’s Serie A. (Source: Giulio Cardone)

Bayern Munich are considering a move to sign unsettled Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in January. (Source: Topskills Sports)

Manchester City have approached Barcelona over center back Pau Cubarsí, but the La Liga champions made it clear they have absolutely no interest in even entertaining the conversation. (Source: El Nacional)

Atlético Madrid winger Álex Baena is being followed by Aston Villa, Man City and Newcastle United ahead of the January transfer window. (Source: Esto Es Atleti)

Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock has emerged as a priority target for Turkish giants Beşiktaş in the winter. (Source: Turkish-Football)

Scouts from Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham all took the chance to scout AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit during his team’s midweek trip to Sunderland. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Rodrygo could leave Real Madrid this winter. | Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

Real Madrid will make winger Rodrygo available for transfer in January if he recovers from injury in time. (Source: indykaila)

Negotiations over a new contract between Barcelona and Raphinha are progressing well and are at an advanced stage, with a significant salary increase on the cards. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

Benfica center back Tomás Araújo, whose contract includes a release clause worth €40 million ($46 million), is being tracked by Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona have given their blessing to the agent of defender Jules Koundé to speak with a number of Premier League clubs over a possible transfer that could be worth as much as €70 million ($80 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez, a target for Arsenal and Barcelona, is considering changing agents after a difficult summer transfer window. Javier Pastore, who represents Enzo Fernández, is being lined up to represent him. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)