Transfer Rumors: Mourinho’s Shock Vinicius Jr Decision; Alvarez’s New Premier League Suitor

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

JJ Gabriel’s future is a sore subject for Man Utd. | Manchester United/Getty Images

Manchester United are ready to take legal action if they lose 15-year-old midfielder JJ Gabriel to an overseas club, fearing they would only be able to receive a small compensation fee for a player widely hailed as one of the best youngsters in the world. (Source: The Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur are readying an offer of €130 million ($146 million) for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez in January, and they hope to convince the Argentina international with the promise of a release clause to facilitate a future transfer to Barcelona. (Source: El Nacional)

Leaving Tottenham could be right back Pedro Porro, who wants a move to Spain before the start of the 2027–28 season and it prioritizing a switch to Barcelona. (Source: Juan Jesus)

Inter Milan and Juventus both want to sign Liverpool center back Giovanni Leoni to boost the number of Italian nationals in their teams, but the Reds have already ruled out sending the 19-year-old out on loan once he returns from injury. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Liverpool are preparing a move for Tottenham center back Micky van de Ven, but Spurs have zero interest in discussing an exit for a player who signed a new contract in the summer. (Source: Football Insider)

Scouts from Man Utd are watching midfielder Youssouf Fofana during his loan with Sevilla from AC Milan. The Spanish side are unlikely to be able to afford a permanent transfer because of the competition from the Premier League. (Source: Ficherio)

Man Utd’s search for a new striker has seen them express interest in Brighton & Hove Albion striker Charalampos Kostoulas. The 19-year-old is valued at over £51 million ($67.5 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is another target for Man Utd, but a move will only be pursued in January if the Red Devils can first offload Joshua Zirkzee. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal and Chelsea have both joined Man Utd in showing an interest in 23-year-old Freiburg striker Igor Matanović. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Meanwhile, Arsenal are readying a bid of £34 million ($45 million) for RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa in the hope of fending off competition from Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham. (Source: fussball-news)

Granada forward Owen Emeka, 17, is being chased by Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

Uncertainty surrounding the future of Manchester City has seen a number of the club’s rivals try to lure the top prospects from the Cityzens’ academy away. (Source: BBC Sport)

La Liga

Michael Olise’s future remains unclear. | Marcel Engelbrecht - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid and Liverpool both remain in the hunt for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, who has yet to indicate whether he wants to leave or sign a new contract with the German giants. He is, however, adamant that any fresh terms would have to include a release clause. (Source: SPORT BILD)

José Mourinho has been unimpressed by Vinícius Júnior and is ready to drop him from Real Madrid’s starting lineup. However, this is not the start of a plan to sell the Brazilian, with Mourinho instead hoping it lights a fire under the winger and brings him back to his best. (Source: Defensa Central)

Barcelona are ready to let left back Alejandro Balde leave the club on loan in January. Man Utd wanted him in the summer, but Everton, Fulham, Liverpool and Sunderland have all been contacted about joining the race. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız remains a target for Real Madrid. While the Türkiye star is committed to his current team, there is an awareness that Juve will have to return to Europe’s elite if they are to keep hold of Yıldız in the long term. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Lamine Yamal has urged Barcelona not to pursue moves for a big-name striker like Julián Alvarez or Erling Haaland in favor of putting their trust in 18-year-old Egyptian Hamza Abdelkarim. (Source: El Nacional)

Plans are in place for Barcelona to tie Raphinha, Marc Bernal and Xavi Espart down to new contracts in the near future. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)