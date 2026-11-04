Transfer Rumors: PSG Want Mainoo; Arsenal, Man City Join Estevao Race

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Bruno Fernandes’s Man Utd contract is winding down. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Al Hilal are not expected to reignite their interest in Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes in January, having already allocated all available squad places for foreign players. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique hopes to take advantage of the uncertainty at Man Utd by pursuing midfielder Kobbie Mainoo as a possible replacement for the in-demand Fabián Ruiz. (Source: Fichajes)

Rayan Aït-Nouri is open to leaving Manchester City and January and could make the controversial move to rivals Man Utd. Personal terms would not be an issue but the poor relationship between the two clubs could complicate things. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Everton are interested in signing Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque but have been warned they must pay over €50 million ($56 million) for the Brazilian. (Source: Diego Firmino)

Chelsea and Liverpool are both likely to pursue moves for Brentford left back El Hadji Malick Diouf next summer. (Source: Dsports)

Man Utd have voiced an interest in signing Atlético Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios, who is also a target for both Chelsea and PSG. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Turkish side Trabzonspor are working to try and convince Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch to leave the club in January. (Source: indykaila)

Martín Zubimendi is open to leaving Arsenal when the January transfer window opens. Atlético Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all considering trying to take him back to Spain, but Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea are monitoring the situation as well. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Estêvão is ready to demand a permanent transfer away from Chelsea in January if he does not see an upturn in minutes on the field. (Source: El Nacional)

Arsenal and Man City have both joined Man Utd in tracking Estêvão, whose list of European suitors includes Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney is in Man Utd’s sights as a possible January reinforcement. (Source: Football Insider)

Scouts from Chelsea are tracking a handful of young midfielders from the Premier League: Newcastle United’s Lewis Miley, Fulham’s Josh King, Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly and Everton’s Harrison Armstrong. (Source: Si Phillips)

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Younes Ebnoutalib is of increasing interest to both Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: Sky Germany)

La Liga

Víctor Muñoz joined Liverpool in the summer. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Real Madrid are looking at re-signing a handful of academy graduates, with Liverpool winger Víctor Muñoz among those being watched. (Source: AS)

Barcelona sporting director Deco used Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Aston Villa to watch attacking midfielder Johan Manzambi in action. (Source: SPORT)

Man City defender Joško Gvardiol is a top target for Barcelona manager Hansi Flick heading into the January window, but his huge price tag is likely to stop any deal from progressing. (Source: Fichajes)

Ferran Torres regrets leaving Barcelona for PSG and has told those close to him that he wants to return to Camp Nou. (Source: El Nacional)

In keeping with their recent strategy, Real Madrid will once again decline to bolster their squad in the January transfer window. (Source: AS)

Estoril defender Jordan Arnolin, 18, is a target for both Barcelona and Brighton & Hove Albion. (Source: Record)