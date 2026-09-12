Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Consider Zubimendi; Chelsea Decide Estevao Future

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Manu Koné has plenty of admirers. | Domenico Cippitelli/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Chelsea plan to submit another bid for Roma midfielder Manu Koné as soon as the January transfer window opens after learning of rival interest from Liverpool. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

The next few months will also see Chelsea open talks over a new contract with young winger Estêvão. Despite reports to the contrary, Estêvão is remaining patient in the face of a reduced role under Xabi Alonso. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Stuttgart are ready to rebuff interest in young defender Finn Jeltsch from the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Juventus. (Source: Tutto Juve)

Another Stuttgart star, attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, is being followed by Crystal Palace, Everton, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur after rejecting an offer from Saudi Arabia. (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all keen on signing Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck. (Source: El Nacional)

Liverpool officials have taken interest in Atlético Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios after being impressed by the 23-year-old when the two sides met in the Champions League. (Source: Space)

Sunderland are readying a renewed push to sign Sporting CP winger Geny Catamo in January, when Tottenham are also expected to explore a move. (Source: Record)

Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu is being followed by a number of clubs in the Premier League, including Aston Villa, Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham. (Source: fussball-news)

Aston Villa and Liverpool have both shown interest in signing Fiorentina midfielder Cher Ndour. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Arsenal still want to boost their depth in defense and are monitoring 24-year-old Kike Salas of Sevilla with a view to a possible January bid. (Source: Fichajes)

Despite interest from Man Utd, Man City are planning to keep hold of left back Rayan Aït-Nouri beyond the January transfer window. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Pedro Porro has been linked with a La Liga switch. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Barcelona will make an offer of $58 million (€50 million) for Tottenham right back Pedro Porro once the January transfer window opens. (Source: Fichajes)

Also on Barcelona’s radar is Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabián Ruiz, whose potential arrival has already been approved by manager Hansi Flick. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid regret their failure to sign midfield general Rodri this summer and plan to rectify that mistake in January, when Martín Zubimendi of Arsenal could enter their sights if he struggles for minutes with the Gunners. (Source: SPORT)

Eduardo Camavinga rejected an approach from Galatasaray this summer despite Real Madrid’s willingness to negotiate a deal. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

Following interest from Barcelona, Inter Milan are working to close an agreement over a new contract with left back Federico Dimarco. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)