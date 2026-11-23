Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Alexis Mac Allister’s contract situation is unclear. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is “desperate” to sign a new contract at Anfield as soon as possible. (Source: Football Insider)

AC Milan and Juventus are now both serious about trying to sign Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, whose contract includes a release clause of €60 million ($66 million). (Source: Calciomercato)

Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur have all spoken to the representatives of Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney, who is considering a return to the Premier League in the January transfer window. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi, 26, is being looked at by Man Utd as a possible future target. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Following Inter Milan’s expression of interest, Arsenal center back Cristhian Mosquera also has admirers at Benfica, Fenerbahçe, Al Hilal and Al Nassr. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Barcelona are also keeping a close eye on Mosquera, with manager Hansi Flick known to be a fan. (Source: El Nacional)

Manchester City right back Rico Lewis is of interest to Chelsea, Tottenham and Bayern Munich after struggling for minutes under new manager Enzo Maresca. (Source: The Daily Briefing)

Bournemouth, Brentford and Newcastle United may have to move quick if they want to sign Lazio midfielder Kenneth Taylor ahead of lead suitors Juventus. (Source: Tuttosport)

Juventus are also in the chase for Monza striker Gustavo Varela, having recently been joined by both Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham. (Source: Il Giorno)

Brazilian side Palmeiras are aware of interest in striker Vitor Roque from Everton. (Source: Goodison News)

Chelsea could still rival Liverpool in pursuit of Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, having seen a Deadline Day switch collapse, and they may even try to sign him alongside Bournemouth’s Alex Scott. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Real Madrid have a buyback clause for Nico Paz. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Real Madrid have not yet made a decision over bringing back Como midfielder Nico Paz, who still has doubts about a long-term future at the Bernabéu. (Source: AS)

Man City’s asking price of €175 million ($192 million) for striker Erling Haaland is likely to be too high for Barcelona, potentially offering Real Madrid a free run at the Norway international. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona’s plan to sign FC Twente defender Ruud Nijstad, 18, has been complicated by rival interest from Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Man Utd. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Man Utd’s Lisandro Martínez, Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni and Real Betis’ Natan are all on Barcelona’s list of center back targets. (Source: Cadena SER)

Atlético Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are all tracking Porto midfielder Gabri Veiga. (Source: fussball-news)