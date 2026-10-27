Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Want Saka; Haaland’s La Liga Plan

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Marcus Rashford could be offered a Premier League escape route. | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford has admirers across the Premier League. Everton have been joined by Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in tracking the England international. (Source: Hooligan Soccer)

Paris Saint-Germain’s quest to replace the injured Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has seen them draw up a shortlist that includes Chelsea winger Estêvão. (Source: But! Football Club)

Liverpool have a four-man list of center back targets: Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbech, Nottingham Forest’s Murillo, Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni and Barcelona’s Jules Koundé. (Source: Football Insider)

Luka Vušković of Brighton & Hove Albion is another being watched by Liverpool. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Galatasaray are ready to try to sign Man Utd goalkeeper André Onana, having been impressed by his form on loan with rivals Trabzonspor. (Source: Africafoot)

Newcastle have warned Man Utd it will now cost over £70 million ($94 million) to sign left back Lewis Hall, but a January sale has already been ruled out. (Source: Football Insider)

Likewise, Atlético Madrid have informed Arsenal that they will not sell striker Julián Alvarez midway through the season. The Argentine’s public apology to supporters over his transfer request has left Atléti convinced he can be reintegrated. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Como midfielder Lucas Da Cunha is being tracked by both Brentford and Tottenham. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Chelsea have been underwhelmed by 19-year-old midfielder Kendry Páez and are now looking to sell him back to a South American team for as much of their €20 million ($22 million) investment as possible. If that fails, a loan to an English Championship side would be considered. (Source: Bolavip)

Toulouse have opened talks over a new contract with in-demand goalkeeper Guillaume Restes to fend off interest from Aston Villa, Ipswich Town and Napoli. (Source: L’Équipe)

La Liga

Vinícius Júnior’s future is far from clear. | Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

Half of Europe’s top sides are chasing Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior, who could be made available for transfer as Los Blancos prepare for a future with Yan Diomande instead. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid are not done trying to supercharge their attack and have expressed interest in both Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka and Manchester City playmaker Rayan Cherki. (Source: fussball-news)

Paris Saint-Germain are readying a bid of €80 million ($90 million) for Barcelona attacking midfielder Fermín López, whose underwhelming performance in El Clásico has led to questions about his future. (Source: El Nacional)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has requested a meeting with Real Madrid manager José Mourinho about his future at the club, having grown concerned by his lack of minutes this season. (Source: indykaila)

Erling Haaland continues to dream of a move to La Liga but is undecided between Barcelona or Real Madrid. The Man City striker will be playing in Spain “sooner or later.” (Source: Matteo Moretto)

Al Nassr are planning to complicate João Félix’s dream return to Barcelona by triggering an automatic two-year extension clause in his contract, preventing him from leaving for free at the end of the season. (Source: Al-Riyadiyah)