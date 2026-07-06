Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Step Up Haaland Pursuit; Man Utd Prepare Tchouameni Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Virgil van Dijk has been linked with AC Milan. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk remains a dream target for AC Milan. But, with Liverpool reluctant to sell, the Serie A giants are ready to start work over a free transfer when his contract expires next summer instead. (Source: Calciomercato.it)

Liverpool are exploring a deal that would send Harvey Elliott to Crystal Palace in exchange for midfielder Adam Wharton. (Source: Danny Gallagher)

Manchester United are ready to make a move for Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni but are likely to be pointed to a price tag of over $114 million (€100 million, £86 million), with Madrid looking at the sales of Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali for reference. (Source: AS)

AC Milan winger Rafael Leão has communicated an interest in joining Tottenham Hotspur, who are now looking into a possible move. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Newcastle United are ready to hold talks over a new contract for midfielder Bruno Guimarães following an approach from Arsenal. (Source: Football Insider)

Needing to replace Tonali following his exit, Newcastle are now looking at Angelo Stiller of Stuttgart. (Source: kicker)

Arsenal are considering a move for West Ham United right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka amid questions over the future of Ben White. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Chelsea are ready to listen to permanent offers for winger Alejandro Garnacho but are not prepared to entertain loan bids. (Source: football.london)

Amid doubts over the future of Garnacho, Chelsea are showing interest in West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville. (Source: Si Phillips)

Liverpool have also made a “serious move” to sign Summerville. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Chelsea, meanwhile, are plotting a new contract for teenage winger Jesse Derry following approaches from Bayern Munich and Juventus. (Source: Pete O’Rourke)

Manchester City have turned down approaches from Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid over center back Rúben Dias, insisting he is unavailable for transfer. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are both leading the race to sign unsettled Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Vinícius Júnior’s contract remains a problem for Real Madrid. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has approved the signing of Man City striker Erling Haaland, aware it would likely mean the departure of winger Vinícius Júnior. (Source: El Nacional)

Club president Florentino Pérez is giving serious consideration to signing Haaland this summer if an agreement over a new contract with Vinícius Jr cannot be reached following Brazil’s exit from the World Cup. (Source: Defensa Central)

Barcelona have made contact with Mallorca over plans to re-sign young winger Jan Virgili, but have not yet decided whether to keep him for Hansi Flick’s first team or find him a La Liga loan. (Source: SPORT)

Another former Barcelona youngster, center back Sergi Domínguez, is also being followed after admitting his desire to leave Dinamo Zagreb. The La Liga giants hold a 20% sell-on clause. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Mourinho wants Real Madrid to sign a new center back. Atop the list are Man City’s Rúben Dias and Arsenal duo Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapié. (Source: El Debate)

Barcelona would be forced to entertain significant offers for Frenkie de Jong and could view the midfielder as dispensable if the likes of Gavi and Marc Bernal can impress during preseason. (Source: El Nacional)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS