Transfer Rumors: Van Dijk Wants Barcelona Move; Man Utd to Offload Dalot

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Enzo Fernández continues to be linked with Real Madrid. | Sebastian Raeppold/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Enzo Fernández has ruled out swapping Manchester City for Real Madrid and would only consider such a move if his current side are hit with such a severe punishment that remaining at the Etihad is no longer feasible. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United are working on plans to sign a new right back amid concerns over the form of Diogo Dalot. (Source: Football Insider)

Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined Everton in pursuit of Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque. (Source: Bolavip)

Aware that Virgil van Dijk’s time at the club will soon be coming to an end, Liverpool have stepped up their search for the 35-year-old’s successor. Luka Vušković of Brighton & Hove Albion is the top target, with Chelsea’s Levi Colwill also under consideration. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Xabi Alonso wants Chelsea to sign Barcelona defender Jules Koundé. The Blues are expected to launch a bid worth €50 million ($56 million) to try to get a deal done. (Source: El Nacional)

Despite reports to the contrary, Arsenal will not entertain any January approaches for Barcelona-linked defender Piero Hincapié. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool right back Jeremie Frimpong is open to a move to Saudi Arabia, where Al Hilal are understood to be chasing his signature. (Source: winwin)

Everton could terminate their loan deal for Man City winger Jack Grealish in January, opening the door to a potential move to La Liga giants Atlético Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)

If Everton do offload Grealish, they could look to join the race for Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens, who could leave Stamford Bridge on loan in January amid interest from Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Sunderland and Roma. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Scouts from United have been thoroughly impressed by 21-year-old Rennes left back Mahamadou Nagida, who has now been added to the club’s transfer shortlist. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool have set their sights on signing Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen at the end of the season. (Source: Football Insider)

Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara is being tracked by Chelsea, Inter Milan and Al Hilal. (Source: fussball-news)

Arsenal have been joined by Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham in pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa. (Source: BILD)

La Liga

Jacobo Ramón is expected to return to Real Madrid. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Real Madrid are already planning to trigger their buy-back clause for Como center back Jacobo Ramón next summer as a replacement for either Antonio Rüdiger or Raúl Asencio. (Source: Defensa Central)

Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk wants one more big move before he retires and is eyeing up a switch to Barcelona for a season or two. (Source: El Nacional)

Levi Colwill is a top target for Barcelona, who could make a bid for the Chelsea center back as soon as the January transfer window. (Source: Mark Brus)

Real Madrid have joined the race to sign Leicester City midfielder Louis Page. The 18-year-old is valued at £15 million ($20 million), and Leicester want to keep hold of him until the end of the season. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Atlético Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios has found himself on the shortlist of rivals Barcelona as they search for potential replacements for the unsettled Gavi. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is keen to give 17-year-old midfielder Orian Goren a route to the first team and will prioritize a new contract for the teenager. (Source: SPORT)