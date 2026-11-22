Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Jamal Musiala’s Bayern Munich future has been plunged into doubt. | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Premier League sides are expected to look into moves for Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala following the Bundesliga side’s admission that he could be sold. Arsenal and Liverpool hold longstanding interest, while both Chelsea and Manchester City have been linked. (Source: talkSPORT)

Juventus are ready to join AC Milan in approaching Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk over a free transfer to Serie A at the end of the season. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Also tipped to swap Liverpool for Serie A is goalkeeper Alisson, who has emerged as a target for Inter Milan. (Source: Tuttosport)

Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking to reunite with USMNT left back Antonee Robinson of Fulham in the January transfer window. (Source: Football Insider)

Xabi Alonso is determined to bring Barcelona right back Jules Koundé to Chelsea and is ready to authorize the departure of summer signing Marco Palestra, who is wanted back in Serie A, to make space in his squad. (Source: El Nacional)

Chelsea have joined Man Utd in monitoring Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay, who could be sold at the end of the season. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Aston Villa have been approached by Valencia over a loan deal for striker Tammy Abraham. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

Arsenal do hold interest in Brentford winger Kevin Schade, but it is RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa that sits higher on the shortlist. (Source: football.london)

Juventus want to retain the services of on-loan striker Nick Woltemade and are looking to raise money by cashing in on winger Francisco Conceição, perhaps even in a swap deal with Newcastle United. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd and Real Madrid are all following Borussia Dortmund left back Daniel Svensson. (Source: fussball-news)

Chelsea are back in pursuit of Juventus winger Kerim Alajbegović, having failed to sign him from RB Salzburg this summer. An offer of around €40 million ($44 million) could be submitted. (Source: Bianconera News)

Leaving Chelsea could be 17-year-old winger Ibrahim Rabbaj, who is being tracked by Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting CP and Club Brugge. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

Reims attacking midfielder Yaya Fofana, 22, is attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur after scoring 10 goals in his opening 12 games in France’s second tier. (Source: Foot Mercato)

La Liga

Gabriel Jesus joined Barcelona in the summer. | Jose Luis Contreras/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have expressed interest in signing Barcelona striker Gabriel Jesus in January as an emergency replacement for the injured Harry Kane. (Source: Juan Jesus)

Real Madrid are ready to authorize the permanent departure of striker Endrick in January in a package worth up to €70 million ($77 million) amid interest from AC Milan, but could still include a buy-back clause to keep control over the Brazilian’s future. (Source: ESPN)

Real Betis winger Ez Abde has ruled out moving to PSG this winter despite interest in him as a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following the Georgian’s knee injury. (Source: Fichajes)

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Bayern Munich’s Lennart Karl and Como’s Nico Paz have all been scouted by Real Madrid as they consider looking toward the future in the summer. (Source: Defensa Central)

Barcelona hold no interest in signing Bayern Munich center back Jonathan Tah. Instead, it is Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni and Man City’s Joško Gvardiol that are in Barça’s sights. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona are also looking into a deal for 14-year-old Rennes attacking midfielder Thyméo Ferreira. (Source: RMC Sport)