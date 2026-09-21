Transfer Rumors: Wirtz Wants Liverpool Exit; Man Utd’s Fermin Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Serhou Guirassy is on Man Utd’s radar. | Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images

Manchester United want to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy in the January transfer window, but do not plan to offload Benjamin Šeško to make space for him. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Meanwhile, Man Utd have failed with an offer of €150 million ($172 million) for Barcelona midfielder Fermín López, who remains of interest to Chelsea. The La Liga leaders will not even entertain negotiations. (Source: El Nacional)

Chelsea could live to regret not signing Roma midfielder Manu Koné during the summer, with the Serie A side now prepared to demand as much as €100 million ($115 million) for a player who was available for just over half that amount a few weeks ago. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

Liverpool have now moved ahead of Chelsea in pursuit of Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, who is also attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester City. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to rival AC Milan and Juventus with January moves for Bayern Munich center back Kim Min-jae. (Source: fussball-news)

Florian Wirtz is keen to return to Germany with Bayern Munich. Liverpool are ready to listen to offers for the midfielder in January, but will not rush to sanction a cut-price sale. (Source: Football Insider)

Coming in at Liverpool could be 20-year-old Feyenoord right back Givairo Read, who is also a target for both Arsenal and Man City after making an impressive start to the season. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott has plenty of admirers in England. Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur are showing the strongest interest in the Three Lions international ahead of the January window. (Source: Sportowy)

Brentford are ready to demand as much as €65 million ($75 million) from Atlético Madrid in talks over Brazilian striker Igor Thiago. (Source: Fichajes)

Tottenham could reignite interest in Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White during the winter window, but face having to meet his lofty price tag of £125 million ($167 million). (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Julián Alvarez was targeted by Barcelona during the summer. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Concerned by the negative treatment from Atlético Madrid fans, Julián Alvarez is ready to push for a move to Barcelona in January, although the Catalan giants are unlikely to be interested given Raphinha’s stunning start to the campaign. (Source: El Nacional)

Scouts from Barcelona have traveled to Brazil to watch in-demand Athletico Paranaense center back Arthur Dias in action. (Source: UmDois Esportes)

Real Madrid are considering an offer of €50 million ($57 million) for Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, whose potential arrival at the Bernabéu has been approved by manager José Mourinho. (Source: Fichajes)

Talks over a new contract for Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal are closing in on a positive resolution. He will be offered a salary increase but there will be no change to his release clause of €500 million ($574 million). (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Super agent Ali Barat has helped facilitate talks between Real Madrid and the family of 15-year-old Man Utd starlet JJ Gabriel. Bayern Munich have also been contacted. (Source: Manchester Evening News)