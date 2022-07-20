Aliyah Boston Explains Why She Declined ESPYs Invite

Aliyah Boston took to social media Wednesday as she penned a note about her thoughts concerning ESPN not inviting her to the ESPYs.

The South Carolina basketball star was nominated for the “Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports” award. The network told The State that the reason Boston did not receive an invite to the annual awards show is because her award was not part of the televised schedule. Per a statement, due to COVID-19 restrictions and a new venue, the network “prioritized athlete invitations to focus on specific awards that will be handed out during the broadcast.”

The statement came after South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley called out ESPN for not including Boston.

In her note, the reigning Naismith Player of the Year said receiving the ESPY nomination meant the world to her. However, Boston said seeing the network “change course” and invite her to the show after she was not invited initially “hurt” her. As a result, she declined her invitation to the awards show.

Even more, Boston said that her not being invited initially is part of a bigger problem on how Black women are viewed in sports.

“I’m used to this,” Boston wrote. “It’s just another moment when the disrespect and erasure of Black women is brushed off as a ‘mistake’ or an oversight. Another excuse for why our milestones and accomplishments aren’t a ‘priority’ this time, even now, 50 years after Title IX.

“To every Black girl and every Black woman: no can take away what God has in store for us. You matter. You are valuable. You are a priority.”

The ESPYs will take place at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, which has a capacity of 3,400.

The Gamecocks star earned her nomination based off a stellar junior campaign where she broke the SEC’s record for the most consecutive double doubles with 27. She also averaged 16.8 points per game, the best within her three-year career, after averaging 12.5 points and 13.7 points per game during her freshman and sophomore seasons respectively.

Boston was nominated with Florida State soccer star Jaelin Howell, Oklahoma softball star Jocelyn Alo and Boston College lacrosse star Charlotte North. Alo, who will receive the “Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports” award, will be attending the show on Wednesday night because she was nominated for two additional awards that will be televised during the broadcast.

