Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Women's College Basketball
Aaliyah Boston Responds to ESPYs Snub
Aaliyah Boston Responds to ESPYs Snub

Aliyah Boston Explains Why She Declined ESPYs Invite

Aliyah Boston took to social media Wednesday as she penned a note about her thoughts concerning ESPN not inviting her to the ESPYs.

The South Carolina basketball star was nominated for the “Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports” award. The network told The State that the reason Boston did not receive an invite to the annual awards show is because her award was not part of the televised schedule. Per a statement, due to COVID-19 restrictions and a new venue, the network “prioritized athlete invitations to focus on specific awards that will be handed out during the broadcast.”

The statement came after South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley called out ESPN for not including Boston.

In her note, the reigning Naismith Player of the Year said receiving the ESPY nomination meant the world to her. However, Boston said seeing the network “change course” and invite her to the show after she was not invited initially “hurt” her. As a result, she declined her invitation to the awards show.

Even more, Boston said that her not being invited initially is part of a bigger problem on how Black women are viewed in sports. 

“I’m used to this,” Boston wrote. “It’s just another moment when the disrespect and erasure of Black women is brushed off as a ‘mistake’ or an oversight. Another excuse for why our milestones and accomplishments aren’t a ‘priority’ this time, even now, 50 years after Title IX.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“To every Black girl and every Black woman: no can take away what God has in store for us. You matter. You are valuable. You are a priority.”

The ESPYs will take place at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, which has a capacity of 3,400. 

The Gamecocks star earned her nomination based off a stellar junior campaign where she broke the SEC’s record for the most consecutive double doubles with 27. She also averaged 16.8 points per game, the best within her three-year career, after averaging 12.5 points and 13.7 points per game during her freshman and sophomore seasons respectively.

Boston was nominated with Florida State soccer star Jaelin Howell, Oklahoma softball star Jocelyn Alo and Boston College lacrosse star Charlotte North. Alo, who will receive the “Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports” award, will be attending the show on Wednesday night because she was nominated for two additional awards that will be televised during the broadcast.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Daily Cover: The Most Iconic Hot Dog in Baseball 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Lakers star LeBron James attends the NBA Summer League game between the Lakers and the Suns.
Extra Mustard

LeBron Says He Doesn’t Care What Anyone Thinks Now

The Lakers star was asked if he thinks about missing before taking a big shot or the criticism that could come with it.

By Joseph Salvador8 minutes ago
Nov 23, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the arena and the Canadian flag during the playing of the national anthem of Canada before the game between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers at the American Airlines Center.
NHL

Trudeau Rips Hockey Canada in Wake of Slush Fund Report

The fund reportedly was used to quietly settle claims of sexual abuse.

By Thomas Neumann45 minutes ago
Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney look on during a match.
Extra Mustard

Wrexham AFC Doc Shows Actors’ Journeys as Club’s Owners

The series premieres Aug. 24 on FX.

By Zach Koons56 minutes ago
The NFL shield logo.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Everything you need to help prepare and dominate your league this season!

By SI Fantasy Staff1 hour ago
Montez Ford flexes in the ring during WWE Raw
Play
Wrestling

‘SummerSlam’ Rematch Could Be Montez Ford’s Big Break

Though he isn’t ready to leave partner Angelo Dawkins behind, the other half of the Street Profits has all the makings of a WWE singles star.

By Justin Barrasso1 hour ago
Jason Peters with the Bears.
Play
NFL

Jason Peters Says He Still Wants to Play in the NFL

The offensive tackle last played for the Bears in 2021, starting in all of his 15 appearances.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
THE EXTRACTOR - DAILY COVER
MLB

‘The Extractor’ Profiles Duo Who Enable Cuban Prospects to Defect

Sports Illustrated goes behind the scenes to chronicle a baseball standout’s daring escape to freedom.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago
FaZe Clan at the 2019 Call of Duty League Finals in Miami.
Play
Tech & Media

Influential Esports Brand FaZe Clan Goes Public on Nasdaq

Bronny James and Kyle Murray are among the sports stars who moonlight as members of the historic esports company.

By Dan Lyons1 hour ago