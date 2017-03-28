The U.S. national women’s hockey team has a deal in place with USA Hockey to end its boycott of the upcoming world championships, NHL Network’s Steve Kouleas reports.

The women’s team announced last week it would not participate in this year’s world championships, set to begin later this week, as they asked to be paid a “living wage.”

USA Hockey approached players from various youth national teams, reportedly all the way down to the U16 level, seeking to find replacement players for the tournament. No youth players accepted the offer.

The dispute also drew concern from a group of U.S. senators.

Several players’ unions expressed solidarity with the women, including the NHL and NFL. NHL agent Allan Walsh said Sunday that U.S. men’s players were considering a boycott of their world championships later this spring.