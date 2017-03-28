NHL

Report: USA Hockey strikes deal with women’s national team

0:48 | NHL
U.S. Women's Hockey team to boycott World Championships
SI Wire
21 minutes ago

The U.S. national women’s hockey team has a deal in place with USA Hockey to end its boycott of the upcoming world championships, NHL Network’s Steve Kouleas reports

The women’s team announced last week it would not participate in this year’s world championships, set to begin later this week, as they asked to be paid a “living wage.”

USA Hockey approached players from various youth national teams, reportedly all the way down to the U16 level, seeking to find replacement players for the tournament. No youth players accepted the offer. 

The dispute also drew concern from a group of U.S. senators

Several players’ unions expressed solidarity with the women, including the NHL and NFL. NHL agent Allan Walsh said Sunday that U.S. men’s players were considering a boycott of their world championships later this spring. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters