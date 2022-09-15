Good morning! There’s NFL football today, and this isn’t just any old game.

I’ll forgive you for not relishing every single second of a low-scoring affair Sunday night or the odd ending to Monday night’s game, but this is what it’s all about: Chiefs vs. Chargers, and, perhaps more importantly, Patrick Mahomes vs. Justin Herbert.

This is a true treat from the NFL schedule makers. Plan your evening accordingly.

In today’s Winners Club you’ll find:

Picks and players props for L.A.-KC

Line movement around the NFL

Fantasy football lineup assistance

College football title odds and best Week 3 games

SI Sportsbook's Perfect 10. Play for FREE. Win $10,000

TNF Features Mahomes, Herbert and (Hopefully) a Whole Lot of Points

Chargers vs. Chiefs (-4.5)

8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

If anyone is going to unseat Andy Reid’s Chiefs’ from their six-year reign atop the AFC West, it’s going to be the Chargers. Los Angeles (for the most part) played the part of a contender Week 1 in a win over the Raiders and Kansas City certainly looked like a Super Bowl team throughout its thorough beatdown of the Cardinals.

The Chargers are 2-2 against the Chiefs with Herbert under center, which sets the stage for this prime-time division game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Frankie Taddeo broke down the game for SI Betting and pointed out key betting trends for each team before he revealed his bet. And in a game where fireworks are expected between two elite quarterbacks and offenses, Taddeo explained the prop bets he likes for three players on each team. Albert Breer, Michael Fabiano and Jen Piacenti also discussed the top storylines surrounding this showdown.

Some things you should know:

Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK

SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest is back this week and Taddeo broke down each available game. This weekly game has bettors make 10 picks against the spread (ATS) for a chance at a $10,000 prize. And each participant who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets!

The three games that jump out to me are Falcons-Rams, Texans-Broncos and Seahawks-49ers. Los Angeles, Denver and San Francisco are all coming off Week 1 losses and have been installed as sizable favorites against lesser competition.

And in case you haven’t been paying attention to the line movement this week: The Lions, for the first time since November 2020, are favorites. Detroit is giving 1.5 points to the visiting Commanders this week, which ends a 24-game streak of underdog status. Dan Campbell’s squad is 1-0 ATS already this season after an 11-6 mark in 2021.

And the line in the Bengals-Cowboys game has, understandably, shifted considerably in light of Dak Prescott’s injury. Dallas went from a narrow favorite to more than a touchdown underdog against Cincinnati.

Mapping Out the Optimal Fantasy Starting Squad

A new week of fantasy football begins tonight. That’s another opportunity to beat your friends, coworkers or family and earn (temporary) bragging rights.

But first, you have to set your lineup and luckily for you, the SI Fantasy team has tons of tools to help you do so. Consult Michael Fabiano’s famous Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for each position and Shawn Childs’ statistical projections and remember to visit the @SI_Fantasy Twitter account Sunday morning for a lineup Q&A and a Twitter Spaces with our analysts.

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em

Quarterbacks: Count on a Matthew Stafford bounceback game and leave Baker Mayfield on the bench.

Running backs: AJ Dillon is a great play this week, while you want to avoid Cam Akers.

Wide receivers: Gabe Davis needs to be in your lineup and try to avoid Darnell Mooney if possible.

Tight ends: Pat Freiermuth is a start this week, while Noah Fant is a stay away.

Kickers and defenses: The 49ers’ defense is due for a big performance and so is Browns rookie Cade York.

Stat Projections

Quarterbacks: Chalk Trey Lance’s Week 1 performance up to the rain—he’s still a top-five play this week.

Running backs: Saquon Barkley is back and he has a smash matchup against the Panthers.

Wide receivers: To no surprise, Cooper Kupp leads all receivers in projected points against the Falcons.

Tight ends: Dawson Knox is due for much more involvement after hauling in just one catch Week 1.

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

More news, notes and updates from around the league: 49ers tight end George Kittle (groin) did not practice Wednesday after he missed the season opener, Patriots running back Ty Montgomery (knee) is on IR and will miss at least four games, Ravens running back JK Dobbins was a full participant in practice Wednesday, the 49ers signed Marlon Mack to their practice squad following Elijah Mitchell’s injury, the Saints signed Latavius Murray to their practice squad while Alvin Kamara (rib) is questionable for Week 2, quarterback Joe Flacco is slated to start for the Jets again after a disappointing performance in the opener and Texans coach Lovie Smith said the plan was to get rookie running back Dameon Pierce more touches.

UGA Supplants ‘Bama at No. 1, Narrows Title Odds Gap

There’s a new team atop the AP Poll, but you already knew that. The Bulldogs have been No. 1 since Monday after they took care of Samford, while Alabama struggled with Texas on the road.

Week 2 is light for most of the top 10—Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson are all massive favorites against lesser teams. There is, however, always intrigue in college football and there’s a pair of top-25 matchups taking place this weekend.

Robin Lundberg and I discussed the showdown between BYU and Oregon and Miami taking on Texas A&M. The Cougars are coming off a top-10 win against Baylor, while the Aggies were just embarrassed at home by Appalachian State.

Speaking of the Mountaineers … ESPN’s College Gameday was expected to be in College Station on Saturday for the Miami-Texas A&M game, but instead the show is headed to Boone, N.C., for Appalachian State’s Sun Belt opener against Troy. Fun Belt indeed.

Top 25 Action

3:30 p.m. ET (Fox): No. 12 BYU vs. No. 25 Oregon (-4)

9 p.m. ET (ESPN): No. 13 Miami vs. No. 24 Texas A&M (-5.5)

Andy Nelson/AP

Other Games For Your Consideration

3:30 p.m. ET (CBS): No. 22 Penn State (-3) vs. Auburn

7 p.m. ET (ESPN2): Texas Tech vs. No. 16 NC State (-10)

7:30 p.m. ET (ABC): No. 11 Michigan State vs. Washington (-3.5)

National Championship Odds Watch

The Crimson Tide still leads the field with the best odds to win the national championship (+175) at SI Sportsbook, but that’s down from where they were last week (+150). The Bulldogs (+200) have edged closer, while the Buckeyes (+300) are next in line.

The dropoff from those top three teams to the next closest team—Clemson (+1000)—is steep.

Aces One Win From First WNBA Title

Las Vegas returned to form in Game 2 to take a commanding 2-0 lead over Connecticut in the best-of-five series. The Aces scored an 85-71 win Tuesday night at home and had three starters finish with 20-plus points.

The Sun stifled the Aces’ electric offense in Game 1 and held them to a season-low point total in a narrow 67-64 defeat. Las Vegas would not be limited again on its home court as A’ja Wilson led the way with a game-high 26 points.

Lucas Peltier/USA TODAY Sports

Now, the series shifts to Connecticut for Game 3 and a potential Game 4, if the Sun can score a win as one-point favorites. The Aces are now -2500 to win the championship at SI Sportsbook, while a bet on the Sun to win three in a row would pay out at +800 odds.

Thursday

9 p.m. ET (ESPN): Aces vs. Sun (-1) | Las Vegas leads series, 2-0

In Other News

2023 NFL Draft Prospects on the Rise: Find out which college football players improved their draft stock in Week 2, starting with Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, one of the holdovers from a defense that produced multiple first-round picks in last year’s draft.

Latest Look at USMNT’s Pre-World Cup Roster: Gregg Berhalter said last week that the 26 players he’ll take to Qatar is “85% settled,” leaving room for about four undecided spots. Take a look at the full squad that is competing in some international friendlies later this month.

Federer Announces Upcoming Retirement from Tour: Tennis legend Roger Federer plans to retire from the ATP Tour after the Laver Cup next week. “I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour,” he said.

Thanks for reading Winners Club! Here’s hoping Week 2 of your fantasy football season gets off to a good start tonight. And even if it doesn’t, try to just enjoy the show.

I’ll be back in your inbox Sunday morning. Until then.