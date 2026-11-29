College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 13: Iowa, Alabama and USC Fighting for Bubble Spot
There are just 20 teams playing this coming championship weekend in college football, which means that the regular season is officially over for 118 teams across the sport. Up next for the majority of them? A to-be-determined bowl game.
Where and when that will be starts with the College Football Playoff. The selection committee will have a tough debate coming up after Rivalry Week made a fairly straightforward playoff picture far more complicated, especially when it comes to the bubble. Right now, it appears the ACC and Big 12 title game losers will remain in the bracket and there’s one spot for the Big Ten title game winner (UCLA or Indiana). That leaves one opening for either 10–2 Iowa, 9–3 Alabama or … 9–3 USC.
The committee’s preference the last month in their rankings for the Crimson Tide is the only reason they will be in the mix as their résumé does not compare favorably to either the Hawkeyes or Trojans—outside of the fact they play in the much higher-rated SEC. Lincoln Riley’s team probably has a greater ceiling and would be more competitive in a CFP game given its talent level, but that loss to Wisconsin is an anchor around USC’s neck and will be part of the reason why it could get left out in favor of Kirk Ferentz’s team.
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With that bubble discussion out of the way, don’t be surprised if there’s also some tweaking of the seeding to avoid an all–Big 12 matchup between Texas Tech and BYU in the first round. The flip side is we could still get a Holy War quarterfinal in the Rose Bowl (talk about fun!) and a possible Cotton Bowl between Tennessee and Notre Dame that would be a certified box office in terms of the uniforms even if it might be a low-scoring affair.
Beyond the CFP, we could be in store for plenty of fantastic matchups even if large scores of players wind up opting out. For example, a Citrus Bowl between Alabama and Ohio State or Lane Kiffin facing off against USC in the Las Vegas Bowl are quite compelling. There’s also an intriguing Civil War in the Poinsettia Bowl, a really fantastic Group of 6 matchup in the Arizona Bowl between two conference title game participants plus a ReliaQuest Bowl that better have some grainy footage played during breaks of past clashes between Oklahoma and Nebraska.
Also of note: We have an excess of bowl eligible teams this season so some 6–6 teams will be left at home for the holidays (sorry to Tulane, Delaware, Kennesaw State and Central Michigan in this case). That could change by next week, though, as some programs could opt out of playing in a bowl game if they have a coaching change, freeing up a spot for one of the teams listed above.
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College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 13
- Georgia
- Utah
- Notre Dame
- Miami
- Texas
- Tennessee
- BYU
- Wake Forest
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Texas Tech
- Boise State
First Round
- No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas
- No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Tennessee
- No. 10 Iowa at No. 7 BYU
- No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Wake Forest
Quarterfinals
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Texas
- Cotton Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Tennessee
- Rose Bowl: No. 2 Utah vs. No. 7 BYU
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 9 Indiana
Semifinals
- Orange Bowl: No. 2 Utah vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
- Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Miami
National championship game
- At Las Vegas: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
Bowl Game Projections After Week 13
Bowl Game
Date
Matchup
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Dec. 15
Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee State
Frisco Football Classic
Dec. 15
Tulsa vs. South Alabama
San Juan Bowl
Dec. 16
Georgia Southern vs. Texas State
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 18
FAU vs. James Madison
Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 18
Pitt vs. South Carolina
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 21
East Carolina vs. Marshall
Potato Bowl
Dec. 21
Fresno State vs. Wyoming
Puerto Rico Bowl
Dec. 22
Buffalo vs. UAB
Cure Bowl
Dec. 22
Jacksonville State vs. Appalachian State
Independence Bowl
Dec. 22
Arizona State vs. UConn
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 23
Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty
Armed Forces Bowl
Dec. 23
North Dakota State vs. Army
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 23
Cincinnati vs. Minnesota
Poinsettia Bowl
Dec. 23
Oregon State vs. Oregon
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 24
UNLV vs. Western Michigan
Hawai’i Bowl
Dec. 24
San Diego State vs. Air Force
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 26
Duke vs. Michigan
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 26
Virginia vs. UTSA
Mayo Bowl
Dec. 26
Virginia Tech vs. Illinois
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 26
Miami (Ohio) vs. Louisiana
Cactus Bowl
Dec. 26
UCF vs. Penn State
Military Bowl
Dec. 26
North Texas vs. Stanford
Holiday Bowl
Dec. 28
North Carolina vs. Washington
Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 29
Memphis vs. Missouri
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 29
Clemson vs. Oklahoma State
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 29
Houston vs. UCLA
Gator Bowl
Dec. 30
Louisville vs. Florida
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
Wisconsin vs. Mississippi
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
SMU vs. Arizona
Las Vegas Bowl
Dec. 31
USC vs. LSU
Texas Bowl
Dec. 31
Baylor vs. Kentucky
Citrus Bowl
Jan. 2
Ohio State vs. Alabama
First Responder Bowl
Jan. 2
Northwestern vs. USF
Liberty Bowl
Jan. 2
Iowa State vs. Auburn
Arizona Bowl
Jan. 2
New Mexico vs. Toledo
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Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.Follow bryandfischer