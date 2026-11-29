There are just 20 teams playing this coming championship weekend in college football, which means that the regular season is officially over for 118 teams across the sport. Up next for the majority of them? A to-be-determined bowl game.

Where and when that will be starts with the College Football Playoff. The selection committee will have a tough debate coming up after Rivalry Week made a fairly straightforward playoff picture far more complicated, especially when it comes to the bubble. Right now, it appears the ACC and Big 12 title game losers will remain in the bracket and there’s one spot for the Big Ten title game winner (UCLA or Indiana). That leaves one opening for either 10–2 Iowa, 9–3 Alabama or … 9–3 USC.

The committee’s preference the last month in their rankings for the Crimson Tide is the only reason they will be in the mix as their résumé does not compare favorably to either the Hawkeyes or Trojans—outside of the fact they play in the much higher-rated SEC. Lincoln Riley’s team probably has a greater ceiling and would be more competitive in a CFP game given its talent level, but that loss to Wisconsin is an anchor around USC’s neck and will be part of the reason why it could get left out in favor of Kirk Ferentz’s team.

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With that bubble discussion out of the way, don’t be surprised if there’s also some tweaking of the seeding to avoid an all–Big 12 matchup between Texas Tech and BYU in the first round. The flip side is we could still get a Holy War quarterfinal in the Rose Bowl (talk about fun!) and a possible Cotton Bowl between Tennessee and Notre Dame that would be a certified box office in terms of the uniforms even if it might be a low-scoring affair.

Beyond the CFP, we could be in store for plenty of fantastic matchups even if large scores of players wind up opting out. For example, a Citrus Bowl between Alabama and Ohio State or Lane Kiffin facing off against USC in the Las Vegas Bowl are quite compelling. There’s also an intriguing Civil War in the Poinsettia Bowl, a really fantastic Group of 6 matchup in the Arizona Bowl between two conference title game participants plus a ReliaQuest Bowl that better have some grainy footage played during breaks of past clashes between Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Also of note: We have an excess of bowl eligible teams this season so some 6–6 teams will be left at home for the holidays (sorry to Tulane, Delaware, Kennesaw State and Central Michigan in this case). That could change by next week, though, as some programs could opt out of playing in a bowl game if they have a coaching change, freeing up a spot for one of the teams listed above.

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 13

Georgia Utah Notre Dame Miami Texas Tennessee BYU Wake Forest Indiana Iowa Texas Tech Boise State

First Round

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas

No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Tennessee

No. 10 Iowa at No. 7 BYU

No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Wake Forest

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Texas

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Texas Cotton Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Tennessee

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Tennessee Rose Bowl: No. 2 Utah vs. No. 7 BYU

No. 2 Utah vs. No. 7 BYU Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 9 Indiana

Semifinals

Orange Bowl: No. 2 Utah vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

No. 2 Utah vs. No. 3 Notre Dame Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Miami

National championship game

At Las Vegas: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

Bowl Game Projections After Week 13

Bowl Game Date Matchup Salute to Veterans Bowl Dec. 15 Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee State Frisco Football Classic Dec. 15 Tulsa vs. South Alabama San Juan Bowl Dec. 16 Georgia Southern vs. Texas State Boca Raton Bowl Dec. 18 FAU vs. James Madison Gasparilla Bowl Dec. 18 Pitt vs. South Carolina Myrtle Beach Bowl Dec. 21 East Carolina vs. Marshall Potato Bowl Dec. 21 Fresno State vs. Wyoming Puerto Rico Bowl Dec. 22 Buffalo vs. UAB Cure Bowl Dec. 22 Jacksonville State vs. Appalachian State Independence Bowl Dec. 22 Arizona State vs. UConn New Orleans Bowl Dec. 23 Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty Armed Forces Bowl Dec. 23 North Dakota State vs. Army Frisco Bowl Dec. 23 Cincinnati vs. Minnesota Poinsettia Bowl Dec. 23 Oregon State vs. Oregon New Mexico Bowl Dec. 24 UNLV vs. Western Michigan Hawai’i Bowl Dec. 24 San Diego State vs. Air Force Pinstripe Bowl Dec. 26 Duke vs. Michigan Fenway Bowl Dec. 26 Virginia vs. UTSA Mayo Bowl Dec. 26 Virginia Tech vs. Illinois 68 Ventures Bowl Dec. 26 Miami (Ohio) vs. Louisiana Cactus Bowl Dec. 26 UCF vs. Penn State Military Bowl Dec. 26 North Texas vs. Stanford Holiday Bowl Dec. 28 North Carolina vs. Washington Birmingham Bowl Dec. 29 Memphis vs. Missouri Pop-Tarts Bowl Dec. 29 Clemson vs. Oklahoma State Alamo Bowl Dec. 29 Houston vs. UCLA Gator Bowl Dec. 30 Louisville vs. Florida Music City Bowl Dec. 30 Wisconsin vs. Mississippi ReliaQuest Bowl Dec. 31 Nebraska vs. Oklahoma Sun Bowl Dec. 31 SMU vs. Arizona Las Vegas Bowl Dec. 31 USC vs. LSU Texas Bowl Dec. 31 Baylor vs. Kentucky Citrus Bowl Jan. 2 Ohio State vs. Alabama First Responder Bowl Jan. 2 Northwestern vs. USF Liberty Bowl Jan. 2 Iowa State vs. Auburn Arizona Bowl Jan. 2 New Mexico vs. Toledo

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