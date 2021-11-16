Shane Beamer Denies Interest in Virginia Tech Job

Virginia Tech football announced the dismissal of coach Justin Fuente on Tuesday morning. Fuente took over for the legendary Frank Beamer in 2016, after posting a 43–41 record with the program.

Shane Beamer's name has come up as a potential option to take over the program that his father built. He was asked about the opening in Blacksburg during his Tuesday press conference and reiterated his dedication to South Carolina.

"Obviously I love Virginia Tech. I moved there when I was 10 years old, I went to high school there, I went to college there, I coached there. My parents still live there," Beamer said when asked about the Hokies job. "I have special memories of my time in Blacksburg, and that will always be special to me.

"But this is where I want to be. When I say this is my dream job, I wasn't just saying that to sound good in a press conference," Beamer continued. "We didn't put that sign up there on Williams-Brice Stadium that said 'welcome home' because it was trendy and a slogan. This is home for me."

Beamer has deep connections to both programs. He played under his father as a walk-on wide receiver and long snapper, and later coached on his staff from 2011–2015. That stint came after his first at South Carolina, where he filled a number of roles on Steve Spurrier's staff from 2007–10.

Beamer landed the Gamecocks job after the school fired Will Muschamp at the end of the 2020 season, after three years under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. During his introductory press conference, he said it was his "dream job," which he referenced on Tuesday.

“It’s an absolute dream come true,” Beamer said last December. ". . . I told my wife—I’ll never forget having this conversation—that if I ever wanted to be the head football coach at South Carolina, I felt we needed to leave to go to Virginia Tech at that time. And then ultimately come back. I don’t know if she believed me or not, but she went along. We’ve worked for 10 years to get back to this special place. Baby, we did it. We’re back. The dream doesn’t end there.”

Beamer is 5–5 in his first season with the Gamecocks, with a 2–5 record in SEC play.

