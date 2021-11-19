Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
George Mason Basketball Recruit Cameron Walker Arrested, Charged With Murder

Author:

Cameron Walker, a member of George Mason men's basketball's 2022 recruiting class, and one of his Milton High School (Ga.) teammates were arrested Wednesday on murder charges stemming from the October shooting of 24-year-old Connor Mediate.

Walker, 17, and Jonathan Murray, 18, played in Milton's game against Roswell on Wednesday. Alpharetta police and the North Fulton SWAT team arrested the pair later that night.

"The crime occurred during the evening of October 14, 2021, and the arrests follow an intense month long investigation that identified the two Milton High School student athletes as the perpetrators," the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook after the arrests were made. The department said that "the case remains under investigation."

George Mason released a statement to Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney on Thursday regarding Walker's future status with the program.

"We are devastated that a young person in Georgia lost his life and we send our heartfelt condolences to his family," the statement read. "We take these matters with the utmost level of seriousness. Cameron Walker’s family has been notified that he can no longer be considered for admission into the George Mason University men’s basketball program.”

Walker and Murray also face charges of criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution report. Mediate, a recent Kennesaw State graduate, was "found unconscious in a pool of blood" in his apartment and declared dead at the scene after an unsuccessful attempt to revive him by first responders.

Milton High School athletic director Gary Sylvestri addressed the arrests on Twitter Thursday morning, calling the news "shocking" and offering support to students.

Walker and Murray are being held without bond following their arrests.

