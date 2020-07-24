BCBulletin
Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Linebacker Paul Theobald Jr.

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview linebacker Paul Theobald Jr. 

2019 was the first year that Paul Theobald Jr. saw the field for the Eagles. After redshirting his freshman year, and not seeing the field in 2018, he played in all 13 games last year for Steve Addazio. He was a valuable rotational player for BC, especially during the nine games that Isaiah McDuffie missed. The Caldwell, NJ native made 17 tackles, including two TFLs.

While he may not start in 2020, this is a big year for the junior. With Max Richardson and John Lamot graduating after this season, there will be two slots in the linebacker group that will need to be filled. Can he earn his way on to the field and snag one of those coveted slots?

Stellar

Theobald sees the field, again playing a solid role as a rotational linebacker for the Eagles. Plays well, and starts to excel in Jeff Hafley's system. Sets himself up to become a starter in 2021. 

Standard

Gets in to games that are out of hand, and plays well. May not be as big of a role as one may hope, but he sets himself up to battle for a starting role in 2021. 

Subpar

Struggles to find the field, as other players on the depth chart get more playing time. 

What kind of season do you see in store for linebacker Paul Theobald Jr? Leave your thoughts and comments below!

