Boston College Football Commit Performance Tracker
High school football is in full swing for many states across the country and several Boston College football commits were in action this week. The Eagles have secured a strong 2026 class thus far made up of 27 commitments, and have even begun to dip into 2027 by landing two commits in that class.
Let's take a look at some of the top performances from future Boston College football stars.
2026 Commits
3-Star DL Jackson Carlisle - Central High School (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
Carlisle and the Central Falcons put together an absolutely dominant performance against their biggest rival, Tuscaloosa County, on Friday evening. Central won 45-13, securing the largest margin of victory in the history of the series.
The behemoth Boston College commit was nothing short of sensational for the Falcons, finishing the game with 11 total tackles and 6.0 TFL's.
3-Star RB Sedric Addison - Peachtree Ridge High School (Suwanee, Georgia)
Addison kicked off his senior season last week on August 15, and through two games has been excellent for the Peachtree Ridge Lions. Though his team dropped its opening matchup 45-17 to Roswell High School, Addison and the Lions bounced back this week with a 31-6 win over Piper High School from Sunrise, Florida.
The Eagles' commit has two touchdowns on the ground and another through the air, and has been able to display his hard nosed running style in both games.
3-Star QB Femi Babalola - Ravenwood High School (Brentwood, Tennessee)
Babalola and the Ravenwood Raptors eked out a 28-24 victory over Madison-Ridgeland Academy on Friday night behind a stellar performance from the Boston College commit.
The talented signal caller completed 18-of-34 passes for nearly 300 yards and added over 100 more rushing yards and two scores on the ground, according to Williamson Herald.
3-Star WR Alex Voss - Marvin Ridge High School (Waxhaw, North Carolina)
Voss helped Marvin Ridge secured a week one victory over Cox Mill High School from Concord, North Carolina, 26-7.
3-Star QB DJ Bordeaux - Legend High School (Parker, Colorado)
Similar to the Eagles' other quarterback commit, Bordeaux also put up a monster performance for his team in week one, throwing for over 200 yards with five touchdowns. He helped secure a dominant 63-10 victory over Fruita Monument High School.
While his yard and touchdown totals were certainly eye popping, Bordeaux's most impressive feat on Friday night was completing over 84 percent of his passes.
3-Star TE Williams Vaughn - Kings Mountain High School (King's Mountain, North Carolina)
In a week one rivalry showdown with Shelby High School, known as "The Battle of Buffalo Creek," Vaughn and the Kings Mountain Mountaineers secured an impressive 30-14 victory.
After a mostly quiet performance, Vaughn hauled in a fourth quarter touchdown to put the game out of reach for Shelby.
5-Star K Jonathan Hewitt - Eaton High School (Eaton, Ohio)
Eaton dropped its opening game of the season 24-14 to Greenville High School. Eaton eas not used much in the contest, only seeing the field for two extra point attempts, which he made.
2027 Commits
3-Star WR Wesley Winn - St. Andrew's School (Boca Raton, Florida)
In his first game with his new team since transferring from Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco, California, Winn was an absolutely dominant offensive force. He helped St. Andrew's to a 28-24 week one victory over King's Academy by hauling in seven passes for 196 yards and a score, according to The Palm Beach Post.
Commits in Action Next Week
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)
- S Jordan Rodriguez, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Jersey City, N.J. (Committed 06/21/25)
- OL Bruno Werner, 6-foot-9, 275 lbs. - Germany (Committed 06/22/2025)
- WR Nyqir Helton, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Committed 06/27/2025)
- OT Lawrence Iyalekhue, 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. - Yonkers, New York (Committed 06/24/2025)
- (2027) S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)
- S Jordan Rodriguez, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Jersey City, N.J. (Committed 06/21/25)
- OL Bruno Werner, 6-foot-9, 275 lbs. - Germany (Committed 06/22/2025)
- OT Lawrence Iyalekhue, 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. - Yonkers, New York (Committed 06/24/2025)
- DT Jackson Carlisle, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/24/2025)
- WR Nyqir Helton, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Committed 06/27/2025)
- QB Femi Babalola, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Brentwood, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
2027 Football Commits
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)