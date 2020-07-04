AllSeminoles
Class of '23 DT Picks Up FSU Offer: Scouting Report

Dustin Franklin

Another attempt to get a head start on the class of 2023 saw the Florida State coaching staff extend an offer to a large defensive tackle, as the Seminoles offered Sydir Mitchell

Associate Head Coach/Defensive Tackles Coach Odell Haggins extended what, at the time, was Mitchell's fourth scholarship offer. Since FSU's offer, Ole Miss and Arizona State have gotten in on the action, bringing the total to six. The other schools to extend the honor are Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and in-state school Rutgers.

Mitchell is a 6'5" 280-pound defensive tackle out of Oradell, New Jersey who plays his high school ball at Bergen Catholic High School.

The class of 2023 hasn't been evaluated for recruiting rankings yet, but Mitchell is a big body that can move. He has great burst off the line, and is able to use his size and strength to wreak havoc for offensive linemen. He can use some development with diversifying his skill set and perfecting technique, but given he was a freshman last season, the film is very promising for someone who could turn out to be a stellar interior defensive lineman at the next level.

As a freshman, Mitchell appeared in six varsity games for his high school, and recorded five tackles, with two being for a loss, and two sacks. 

While the 'Noles' 2023 class doesn't have any commitments as of yet, the coaching staff has been very active in the past few months. Getting in early on guys like Mitchell and maintaining the relationship over the next couple of years will be paramount to setting the program up to return to an elite level.

