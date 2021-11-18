How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles

All of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Florida State at Boston College.

The Florida State Seminoles will hit the road this weekend to take on Boston College on Saturday afternoon. This is the second to last regular-season game for the Seminoles, with the finale against Florida looming next week. FSU came away with a victory over Miami last weekend and will need to replicate that success against the Eagles. There's no room for complacency as the opportunity to make a bowl game will be nixed with a loss.

Boston College started off the season 4-0 before losing four straight games while quarterback Phil Jurkovec was injured. Jurkovec has started the last two weeks and led the Eagles to back-to-back wins. That includes a season-high 310 passing yards on just 13 completions last weekend as BC handled Georgia Tech, 41-30.

The Seminoles hold a 12-5 advantage over Boston College in the series. The Eagles crushed Florida State 35-3 in 2017. Since then, the 'Noles have won the last two meetings in 2018 and 2019. The two teams did not play in 2020 for the first time since 2004.

In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Boston College Eagles on Saturday afternoon.

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles at Boston College

Current Records: Florida State (4-6, 3-4 ACC) at Boston College (6-4, 2-4)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 20 at 12:00 p.m. est

Where: Alumni Stadium - Chestnut Hill, MA

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, FuboTV

Commentators: Play-by-Play Dave O'Brien, Analyst Tim Hasselback, Reporter Kelsey Riggs

Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on Sirius XM 384/App Channel 974

*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Money Line: Florida State (+105), Boston College (-125)

Spread: Florida State +2 (-110), Boston College -2 (-110)

Over/Under: Over 55 (-110), Under 55 (-110)

