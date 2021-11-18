Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles

    All of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Florida State at Boston College.
    The Florida State Seminoles will hit the road this weekend to take on Boston College on Saturday afternoon. This is the second to last regular-season game for the Seminoles, with the finale against Florida looming next week. FSU came away with a victory over Miami last weekend and will need to replicate that success against the Eagles. There's no room for complacency as the opportunity to make a bowl game will be nixed with a loss.

    Boston College started off the season 4-0 before losing four straight games while quarterback Phil Jurkovec was injured. Jurkovec has started the last two weeks and led the Eagles to back-to-back wins. That includes a season-high 310 passing yards on just 13 completions last weekend as BC handled Georgia Tech, 41-30. 

    The Seminoles hold a 12-5 advantage over Boston College in the series. The Eagles crushed Florida State 35-3 in 2017. Since then, the 'Noles have won the last two meetings in 2018 and 2019. The two teams did not play in 2020 for the first time since 2004. 

    In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Boston College Eagles on Saturday afternoon.

    Game Information: Florida State Seminoles at Boston College

    Current Records: Florida State (4-6, 3-4 ACC) at Boston College (6-4, 2-4)

    Date/Time: Saturday, November 20 at 12:00 p.m. est

    Where: Alumni Stadium - Chestnut Hill, MA

    TV/Streaming: ACC Network, FuboTV

    Commentators: Play-by-Play Dave O'Brien, Analyst Tim Hasselback, Reporter Kelsey Riggs

    Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on Sirius XM 384/App Channel 974

    Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

    Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

    Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

    Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF

    Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR

    Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

    Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS

    Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

    Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

    Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

    Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ

    Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

    Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

    Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

    Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP

    Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

    Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

    Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

    Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

    Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

    Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

    Money Line: Florida State (+105), Boston College (-125)

    Spread: Florida State +2 (-110), Boston College -2 (-110)

    Over/Under: Over 55 (-110), Under 55 (-110)

