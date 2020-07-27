Well that didn't take long. Florida State offered offensive guard prospect Kimo Makaneole today, and he didn't hesitate, responding with a commitment to the Seminoles.

It was just two days ago that FSU lost its top OL commit, center Jake Slaughter, to the rival Florida Gators, but now they've replenished their interior line futures with the addition of Makaneole (6'5, 285). Now we'll see if his lead recruiter, offensive line coach Alex Atkins, can make a 'Nole out of Makaneole, who attends Niceville High School in Niceville, Florida.

A three-star prospect, Makaneole's composite ranks have him as the country's No. 35 2021 guard, Florida's No. 96 recruit, and the nation's 687th best overall talent. In addition to his new offer from Florida State, Makaneole also has offers from Texas A & M, Louisville, NC State, Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Colorado, Duke, Boston College, UCF, and many others.

I'll be interested to see how effectively Atkins can add weight to Makaneole's impressive frame while maintaining his eye-popping speed, which really is the first thing that jumps out at you from his film. He moves really fluidly, which allows him to easily climb to the second level to take on linebackers. He's also good in space, where a lot of big guys can struggle. And when Makaneole gets on a block, he stays on it-- he doesn't just block defenders to the sideline, he blocks them through the sideline.

Makaneole's commitment gave the Seminoles a nice boost in the national recruiting rankings, bumping them up from the No. 25 class to No. 21, between Texas A & M and Washington. In the ACC, FSU remains No. 5, behind North Carolina, Clemson, Miami, and Louisville.