AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

OL Kimo Makaneole Commits to FSU Football: Scouting Report

David Visser

Well that didn't take long. Florida State offered offensive guard prospect Kimo Makaneole today, and he didn't hesitate, responding with a commitment to the Seminoles. 

It was just two days ago that FSU lost its top OL commit, center Jake Slaughter, to the rival Florida Gators, but now they've replenished their interior line futures with the addition of Makaneole (6'5, 285). Now we'll see if his lead recruiter, offensive line coach Alex Atkins, can make a 'Nole out of Makaneole, who attends Niceville High School in Niceville, Florida.  

A three-star prospect, Makaneole's composite ranks have him as the country's No. 35 2021 guard, Florida's No. 96 recruit, and the nation's 687th best overall talent. In addition to his new offer from Florida State, Makaneole also has offers from Texas A&M, Louisville, NC State, Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Colorado, Duke, Boston College, UCF, and many others. 

I'll be interested to see how effectively Atkins can add weight to Makaneole's impressive frame while maintaining his eye-popping speed, which really is the first thing that jumps out at you from his film. He moves really fluidly, which allows him to easily climb to the second level to take on linebackers. He's also good in space, where a lot of big guys can struggle. And when Makaneole gets on a block, he stays on it-- he doesn't just block defenders to the sideline, he blocks them through the sideline. 

Makaneole's commitment gave the Seminoles a nice boost in the national recruiting rankings, bumping them up from the No. 25 class to No. 21, between Texas A&M and Washington. In the ACC, FSU remains No. 5, behind North Carolina, Clemson, Miami, and Louisville. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New Quarantines Raise Questions About 2020 Football Season

As the proposed season nears, the picture isn't getting any clearer.

David Visser

FSU Offers Huge, Quick Kansas City DT: Scouting Report

The garnet and gold go after an Orange.

David Visser

FSU AM: Football Hype, Basketball Memory, & Baseball Coaches

Football practice video, a thrilling buzzer beater, and a look at MLB coaches from FSU.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: Watch Lists Conclude, Recruiting, Hoops, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

UPDATE: FSU's Top OL Commit Flips to a Rival

A center of attention in the Seminoles' 2021 class flips to the Gators.

David Visser

by

David Visser

Two ‘Noles Featured on Maxwell Award Watch List

Two returning leaders are in the conversation for the prestigious award

Mike Settle

FSU Defender Makes Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

A Seminole leader is recognized for his role.

David Visser

ACC May Add Conference Games, Retain Rivalries

How a season unlike any other may look.

David Visser

FSU Hoops Extends Offer to 'Bama Prospect: Scouting Report

The Seminoles are after a big man from the Pittsburgh of the South.

David Visser

FSU AM: New Football Commitment, Offers, Scouting, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen