Injury Report: Georgia Focused on Getting Healthy

    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    Georgia Injury Report Ahead of Charleston Southern

    Georgia Football is in the closing periods of the 2021 regular season, and it's time to get healthy. We bring you the latest on the injury report front.
    Author:

    Georgia has two weeks until they face off with the champion of the SEC West — likely Alabama — in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta. 

    They have contests against (4-5) Charleston Southern and (3-7) Georgia Tech team. They will be heavy favorites in both games, and Georgia will likely use both games as an opportunity to get younger player reps and get some of their starting contributors healthy. 

    It's been a long year for Georgia from an injury standpoint, and right now, the priority is to win these final two games in a manner in which starters can take a rest. 

    Head coach Kirby Smart updated several key contributors status on Monday, 

    On Arian Smith:

    "Gonna be out, I don't know how long. He has a fracture in his lower leg and he's going to be out pretty long."

    On Dominick Blaylock:

    "A little sick, a little under the weather. But Dom has been practicing, Dom is going to get back, he's going to help us. He just hasn't been able to take reps with the ones"

    On Jamaree Salyer:

    "Jamaree wasn't quite able to play last week, he was close. He went out there and warmed up, but wasn't quite there so he didn't go."

    On Nolan Smith:

    Nolan should be fine, he's got an elbow that's banged up but should be fine.

    On Devonte Wyatt:

    Devonte should be fine as well, he's got a little knee, but he should be fine. 

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - Questionable
    • EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

