Smart Explains Biggest Difference Between He and Mullen

Kirby Smart did not mince words when highlighting the importance of recruiting following the win over Florida.

Following Georgia's 34-7 win over Florida, a theme of the commentary and analysis of the game was the stark contrast in the way the two programs are operating under their respective head coaches.

Georgia's Kirby Smart has done everything short of winning a national championship so far in his sixth year at the helm of the Georgia Football program. After going 8-5 in his first year as the head coach, Smart's turned Georgia into a perennial playoff contender, and as of right now, looks to have the Bulldogs set up for its first national title in over 40 years.

Florida's Dan Mullen is in year four and looks to be regressing after a strong start to his days in Gainesville. Mullen led the Gators to a ten-win season in his first year on the job, then improved with 11 wins the next; both years finished second in the SEC East behind rival Georgia.

2020 looked to be the breakout year for the Gators' as they won the SEC East for the first time since 2016 under Jim McElwain only to lose to Alabama in Atlanta, challenging the number one ranked Tide in a 52-46 shootout. Despite ending the season on the three-game losing streak, with an upset loss in the Swamp to LSU, then to Alabama for the SEC title, before getting blown out in the Cotton Bowl by Oklahoma, Florida's Mullen looked set to bring the Gators' back to contending year in and year out in the SEC.

Mullen went to Florida known for engineering offenses as an alleged "QB whisperer," give him credit; in his time coaching quarterbacks, the current Florida head coach helped produce Tim Tebow, Dak Prescott, and Kyle Trask. However, Mullen's offensive playcalling and scheming make him hard to go up against as a defensive coordinator, something that Kirby Smart recognized in the lead-up to this game.

[Mullen's] done a tremendous job of packaging what they do well. He has a lot of different packages he uses, sometimes the history of that can be detrimental because you end up chasing ghosts of things he’s done in the past or plays he’s used. At the end of the day, it boils down to a lot more than how the players play, not what defense or offense we call.”

The last sentence of the quote above from Smart, "At the end of the day, it boils down to a lot more than how the players play, not what defense or offense we call," is a similar message to what he iterated in his post-game press conference.

Smart, a coach, known for his development of elite defenses and top-class recruiting, holds a consistent belief that what Georgia does on the recruiting trail directly affects the product they put on the field; Smart re-emphasized this message post-game.

There's no coach out there that can out-coach recruiting. I don't care who you are. The best coach to ever play the game better be a good recruiter because no coaching is going to out-coach players.

Smart's message post-game is backed up by the level of success he's found recruiting over the years. Georgia's recruiting class under Smart is sixth, third, first, second, and fourth. Compared to Mullen's, seventeenth, eighth, and seventh.

Smart said, "Anybody will tell you that our defense is good because we have good players. So, spending time with people on the phone, spending time with people at their house, spending time with people when they come to your campus - I'm not with my family when I do that. My family sacrifices so that I can go and spend time with other people's families so that we have good players."

Saturday's win saw Kirby Smart move to 4-2 against Florida and 3-1 against Dan Mullen head-to-head as head coaches, including the 2017 Georgia win over Mississippi State. However, it is starting to become clear that Mullen's inability to put together top-level recruiting classes could keep Smart's Georgia in the win column for years to come against the Gators.

