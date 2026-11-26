Next Wednesday is one of the biggest days on the college football calendar.

It is the beginning of the early signing period, and teams are going to be inking the signatures of their 2027 recruiting class. In today's day and age in college football, most signing classes are wrapped up in the summer, with some flips here and there (as Georgia Tech fans will know). Brent Key and his staff have not had a commitment since the summer, but they still have the No. 29 class in the country according to 247Sports and the No. 6 class in the ACC heading into next Wednesday.

Before pen is put to paper, let's take a closer look at the 2027 Georgia Tech class. All rankings are courtesy of 247Sports.

Commits

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Georgia Tech has lost a couple of members of its 2027 class over the past month or so and there could be another flip on the way. Three-Star LB Jason Crenshaw flipped to Texas before Halloween and last week, four-star DL Maleek Lee flipped to Louisville.

There has been a lot of speculation about Four-Star DL Jamar Thompson and his pledge to Georgia Tech. Louisville has been pushing for a flip there as well and the Yellow Jackets seem to be fighting an uphill battle to be able to retain him. Keep an eye on Thompson leading up to next Wednesday.

This recruiting class is really solid in the trenches, as Brent Key would love it to be. Losing Lee and potentially Thompson does sting though, but this OL and EDGE class could be really strong.

If you were going to nitpick any position, you could nitpick wide receiver. Georgia Tech missed on some talented targets at the position, but Lockett, Howard, and Porter have potential, but will need some time to develop.

Recruiting is the foundation of most successful programs and Key wants it no differently at Georgia Tech. Despite a tough season, this is still a solid class with talented players.