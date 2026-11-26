Georgia Tech 2027 Recruiting Class: Commits, Targets and Signing-Day Decisions
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Next Wednesday is one of the biggest days on the college football calendar.
It is the beginning of the early signing period, and teams are going to be inking the signatures of their 2027 recruiting class. In today's day and age in college football, most signing classes are wrapped up in the summer, with some flips here and there (as Georgia Tech fans will know). Brent Key and his staff have not had a commitment since the summer, but they still have the No. 29 class in the country according to 247Sports and the No. 6 class in the ACC heading into next Wednesday.
Before pen is put to paper, let's take a closer look at the 2027 Georgia Tech class. All rankings are courtesy of 247Sports.
Commits
- Four-Star OL Joshua Sam-Epelle (Douglas County, GA)
- Four-Star DL Jamar Thompson (West Boca Raton, FL)
- Four-Star EDGE Success Nwabude (Athens Christian, GA)
- Four-Star OT Kal-El Johnson (Archbishop Moeller, OH)
- Three-Star EDGE Justin Weeks (Douglas County, GA)
- Three-Star EDGE Braden Gordon (Montgomery Academy, AL)
- Three-Star CB MJ Burnett (Walton High School, GA)
- Three-Star LB Cole Crawford (Cartersville, GA)
- Three-Star IOL Jaiden Thompson (Rockmart, GA)
- Three-Star EDGE Kalib Spivey (Benjamin Russell High School, AL)
- Three-Star QB Brodie Campbell (Newnan, GA)
- Three-Star OL Jordan Dillon (Effingham County HS, GA)
- Three-Star WR Bryan Porter (Bergen Catholic HS, NJ)
- Three-Star RB Triston Willis (C.E. King High School, TX)
- Three-Star OT Braylin Mills (Houston County, GA)
- Three-Star DB Julian Elzey (Brookwood HS, GA)
- Three-Star TE Joshua Pettigrew (Houston County, GA)
- Three-Star LB Noah Renes (Niceville, FL)
- Three-Star RB Quinterrius Gipson (Kell HS, GA)
- Three-Star DB Larry Moon III (IMG Academy, FL)
- Three-Star WR Kaden Howard (Miami Palmetto HS, FL)
- Three-Star WR Antwan Lockett (Colquitt County HS, GA)
- Three-Star DL Adrian Williams (Trinity Christian Academy, FL)
- Three-Star PK McCarty Harrelson (Troup County HS, GA)
Georgia Tech has lost a couple of members of its 2027 class over the past month or so and there could be another flip on the way. Three-Star LB Jason Crenshaw flipped to Texas before Halloween and last week, four-star DL Maleek Lee flipped to Louisville.
There has been a lot of speculation about Four-Star DL Jamar Thompson and his pledge to Georgia Tech. Louisville has been pushing for a flip there as well and the Yellow Jackets seem to be fighting an uphill battle to be able to retain him. Keep an eye on Thompson leading up to next Wednesday.
This recruiting class is really solid in the trenches, as Brent Key would love it to be. Losing Lee and potentially Thompson does sting though, but this OL and EDGE class could be really strong.
If you were going to nitpick any position, you could nitpick wide receiver. Georgia Tech missed on some talented targets at the position, but Lockett, Howard, and Porter have potential, but will need some time to develop.
Recruiting is the foundation of most successful programs and Key wants it no differently at Georgia Tech. Despite a tough season, this is still a solid class with talented players.
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell