5 G5 Teams With The Most Returning Production In 2024
While a combination of transfer portal departures and players retained from the COVID period running out of eligibility have left quite a few rosters depleted in the Group of Five, some have retained a solid amount of their key contributors.
ESPN's Bill Connelly released his calculations for the percentage of returning production each FBS team will have at their disposal this fall. A handful of G5 teams will still have a great deal of their main contributors from last year, including three in the top-ten, percentage-wise.
These five non-power conference teams have some of the most familiar faces who should be key players once again in 2024.
Rice (81% returning production)
While the Owls are still looking for their first winning season since 2014, the progress the team has shown under Mike Bloomgren is undeniable. A heavy amount of the guys who helped reach that six-win mark last season are back. That includes leading rusher Dean Connors, who was also the second-leading receiver for Rice. They also retained their top two tacklers in safety Plae Wyatt and linebacker Myron Morrison.
Hawaii (81% returning production)
The Rainbow Warriors finished 5-8 last seasons under Timmy Chang. In a year where plenty of Hawaii fans are thinking "postseason or bust" for a reinvigorated program, familiar faces from last year will still be around. Notably, prolific quarterback Brayden Schaeger is back with another year of experience in Hawaii's unique run-and-shoot offense.
USF (79% returning production)
The Bulls are another program riding a wave of positive momentum after a dramatic improvement last season that resulted in a 7-6 record. Cornerback Aamaris Brown and linebacker Jhalyn Shuler return after helping build a defense that created 24 turnovers last season. Starting quarterback Byrum Brown is another player who could be even better in 2024.
Western Michigan (73% returning production)
WMU were 4-8 in their first season under Lance Taylor last year. Hayden Wolff was the leading passer last season, but did miss four games. Big targets Anthony Sambucci and Blake Bosma return after a combined seven touchdown catches last season. That also includes leading tackler Tate Hallock, who had 75 takedowns in 2023.
Louisiana (72% returning production)
Louisiana's returning production on defense will be critical in 2024, including leading tackler and middle linebacker K.C. Ossai who made 95 tackles last season. Offensively, the running game looks like a likely group effort from an experienced patchwork of backs, including two who combined for 728 yards in 2023.