Former Georgia Offensive Lineman Transferring To Rice Owls
This spring, the Rice Owls' football program added an experienced piece to their offensive line. Tackle Chad Lindberg announced his commitment to Mike Bloomgren's club earlier this week via X.
A native of League City, Texas, Lindberg was a four-star prospect in the class of 2020, playing that year's Under Armour All-America game. 247Sports named him the #17 tackle prospect in the nation.
In 2023, Lindberg was a bigger part of Georgia's offensive line rotation, appearing in 12 games for the Bulldogs. Georgia's offense was fifth in FBS with 496.5 yards per game last year. Lindberg appeared in 22 games overall for the Georgia in four years. He took a redshirt year in 2020. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The Owls enter their seventh season under the direction of Bloomgren in 2024. The former Stanford offensive coordinator has a record of 22-46 in Houston.