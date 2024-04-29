NFL Draft: FIU Defensive Tackle Jack Daly Invited to Two Rookie Minicamps
Former FIU defensive tackle Jack Daly has been invited to Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills rookie minicamps G5 Football has learned. He will be attending both camps. Minicamp dates have not been finalized, but will take place within the first two weeks of May.
Last season, Daly had 25 total tackles, eight solo tackles, 17 assisted tackles, 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss. Daly had originally spent four years at the FCS level with the Bryant Bulldogs.
Throughout his four seasons at Bryant, Daly had 104 total tackles, 52 solo tackles, 52 assisted tackles, six sacks and 23 tackles for loss.
Standing at 6’3,” 318 pounds, Daly’s size certainly stands out. The ability to easily disrupt a team's passing game or stopping the run is what will give Daly an advantage over other teams.
The Packers did not draft a defensive lineman this year and only signed one defensive tackle following the draft. Daly will give himself a strong opportunity with the Packers.
The Bills didn’t draft a defensive tackle either, but signed one defensive lineman from Miami in free agency.