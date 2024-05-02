REPORT: WKU Starting CB Anthony Johnson Jr. Exiting Transfer Portal
On3's Pete Nakos reported on Thursday that Western Kentucky Hilltoppers' defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. had withdrawn from the transfer portal. He originally entered the portal on April 16.
Johnson was the Defensive MVP of WKU's win over Old Dominion in the Famous Toastery Bowl this past December. He had eight tackles and an interception in that game. Johnson was Pro Football Focus' fourth-highest graded cornerback in 2023 with a score of 90.3.
A Miami native, Johnson spent two seasons at Division II West Florida before joining the Hilltoppers prior to the 2023 season. At UWF, appeared in 21 games, recording 69 tackles, 15 pass break-ups, five interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. He was an All-CUSA Honorable Mention last season with 44 tackles with one TFL, four interceptions, a fumble recovery, and five pass breakups. He also blocked a kick in WKU's win over Louisiana Tech.
Johnson Jr. should have one season of eligibility remaining.