Sun Belt Conference 2024 NFL Draft Recap
With the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Sun Belt Conference saw six players from last season selected to begin their professional careers. The Sun Belt has produced six-or-more draft picks on six occasions all-time (2010, 2012, 2020, 2022, 2023 & 2024).
Let's look back at this latest batch of SBC products to reach football's highest level.
Rasheen Ali (Marshall RB) - Cleveland Browns, #165
Ali led the nation in rushing touchdowns with 21 in 2021. Ali did not play most of the 2022 season, but returned to the field in 2023. He was once again one of the G5's best running backs as he rushed for 1,135 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.
Javon Solomon (Troy DL) - Buffalo Bills, #168
Solomon led FBS in total sacks in 2023 with 16. The Tallahasse native helped the Trojans clinch back-to-back Sun Belt titles in 2022 and 2023 under head coach Jon Sumrall.
Kimani Vidal (Troy RB) - Los Angeles Chargers, #181
Vidal was the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 after rushing for 1,661 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged a very strong 5.1 yards per carry for his college career. Like Solomon, Vidal was an integral part of Troy's back-to-back Sun Belt titles.
Micah Abraham (Marshall DB) - Indianapolis Colts, #201
Abraham totaled ten interceptions for the Herd over the last two years of his college career. He was an All-Sun Belt selection each of the last two seasons. He now follows in the footsteps of his father, Donnie, who was a pro bowler for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2000.
Travis Glover (Georgia State OL) - Green Bay Packers #202
Glover is the fourth Georgia State player drafted since the team's first season in 2010. At 6’6” and 317 pounds, Glover started 57 games for Georiga state with time split between both tackle and guard.
Nathan Thomas (Louisiana OL) - Dallas Cowboys #233
Thomas was an All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention in 2023. The 6’4” 331-pounder has been a full-time starter at tackle for the Cajuns over each of the last two seasons. Louisiana has now had at-least one draftee each of the last five seasons.