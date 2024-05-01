UConn Starting Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal As Huskies Pickup Former Wisconsin Backup
University of Connecticut starting quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson announced his entrance in to the transfer portal on Wednesday, the final day that football players could do so for 2024 spring transfer window.
In 2022, Roberson suffered a season-ending leg injury in the first game of the season. He bounced back healthy in 2023, playing 11 games for the Huskies and completing 197 passes on 338 attempts for 2075 yards. He threw 12 touchdowns with six interceptions while rushing for two touchdowns and catching one.
Prior to UConn, Roberson spent three seasons with Penn State where he appeared in five games. The New Jersey native was originally a four-star high school prospect in the class of 2019.
Roberson's departure comes at an interesting time given his status as the regular starter. UConn earned a commitment from former Oklahoma and Wisconsin quarterback Nick Evers committed to the Huskies on Wednesday as well. UConn also has former Maine starting quarterback Joe Fagnano on the roster. Those two should be the frontrunners for the Huskies' starting job in 2024.
UConn open the 2024 season on August 31 at Maryland.