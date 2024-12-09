2024 Army-Navy Football Game: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
The 125th edition of the greatest rivalry in sports caps the 2024 college football regular season this Saturday just outside the nation's capital. A ranked Army team looks to secure the Commander-In-Chief's trophy against a Navy team that's experienced a world of improvement since their loss to the Black Knights in 2023.
Here's everything else you need to know about the matchup.
#22 Army Black Knights (11-1, 8-0 AAC) vs. Navy Midshipmen (8-3, 6-2 AAC)
Date: Saturday, December 14
Time: 3:00 PM ET // Noon PT
Location: Northwest Stadium - Landover, MD
TV: CBS
Betting Line: Army -6.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Winner Gets The Commander-In-Chief's Trophy
Each year, the top team in the series between Army, Navy, and Air Force takes home the Commander-In-Chief's trophy.
While Army came away from last year's matchup with Navy with a 17-11 win and the coveted hardware, it's on the line again this year. Army and Navy both dominated Air Force earlier this year, meaning the winner of Saturday's matchup will get the trophy.
A win for the Midshipmen would mean being the outright winners of the CIC for the first time since 2019. The series was split 2019. An Army win would give them sole possession of the trophy for consecutive years and mark three straight wins over their archrivals.
Daily's Monster Year
Army quarterback Bryson Daily took home AAC Offensive Player of the Year honors this season, leading his team to the AAC championship in the Black Knights' first year in the league.
Heading into the weekend, Daily is up to fourth in rushing yards in FBS this season (1480) and is tied for first in rushing touchdowns with 29. This season, Daily set Army's single season record for touchdowns responsible for in a season, rushing touchdowns in a season, and rushing touchdowns in a single game.
A Non-Conference Matchup
Per Army athletic director Mike Buddie, here's why the Army-Navy game will be a non-conference game for the foreseeable future:
"It's less about never having it be a conference game, but it's always going to be on that date: the second Saturday in December. In fairness to the other schools in the American, we can't ask for them to wait for us to play that game and name a champion because the regular season will have completed. So it just made more sense to completely carve it out. We'll play eight other [conference] teams every year, Navy will play eight other [conference] teams, and we'll just play each other in that war that we have every December and continue to protect it and have all eyes of the country on those young men who are doing their best to represent their country honorably."
