2025 G5 QB Scouting Reports: Byrum Brown- South Florida Bulls
During the 2023 season, Byrum Brown not only established himself as one of college football’s best quarterbacks, but also as one of its best overall players. In his first year as the full-time starter, Brown rewrote the USF record book, becoming the first quarterback in program history to pass for 3,000 yards in a season after racking up 3,292 passing yards. He also broke single-season program records in major categories such as passing touchdowns (26), completion percentage (65%), and completions (276), among others.
Nationally, Brown and then-Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of LSU were the only quarterbacks to pass for 3,000+ yards and rush for 800+ yards in the regular season. Brown’s 809 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns both led the team in 2023.
However, the 2024 season took an unfortunate turn for the quarterback who turned so many heads the year prior. After starting the first five games of the season, Brown missed the final seven due to a lower leg injury suffered against Tulane. Statistically, in 2024 Brown passed for 836 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 269 yards and three touchdowns.
For good reason, Bulls fans—and many across the college football world—have sky-high expectations for Brown as they await the return of one of the sport’s most promising stars.
Height: 6’3
Weight: 231
Class: Senior
Hometown: Raleigh, NC
High School / Previous School: Rolesville HS
Notable Stats & Accolades:
2023 Season (Started all 13 games): 276/427 (65%) | 3,292 passing yards | 26 TDs / 11 INTs | 809 rushing yards, 11 TDs
Career Stats: 390/609 (64%) | 4,532 passing yards | 33 TDs / 12 INTs | 1,257 yards rushing, 17 TDs
First quarterback in USF history to throw for over 3,000 yards in a season (3,292 in 2023)
Holds the single-season school record for:
- Passing yards (3,292)
- Passing touchdowns (26)
- Completions (276)
- Completion percentage (64.6%)
Set USF’s all-time record for most total plays in a season with 630 (2023)
Ran the ball 203 times — most rushing attempts ever by a USF quarterback in a season (2023)
Tied the program record with four 300-yard passing games in a single season (2023)
Matched the single-game school record with five touchdown passes (vs. Memphis, 2023)
POCKET DEMEANOR
When watching Byrum Brown on tape, several aspects of his game jump off the screen and paint a clear picture as to why he was one of college football’s best in 2023—and why he is one of the 2025 season’s most anticipated returns. However, there is one aspect of his game that provides the foundation for his success as a passer – his pocket demeanor.
It’s safe to say that few quarterbacks display the calmness that Brown does in the pocket. He’ll get to the top of his drop and remain almost completely stationary—with a strong base and both cleats firmly planted—as he works through his progressions.
At the 15:21 mark in the video linked below, we see a clear picture of this. Brown takes the snap, executes his play-action fake, and—with an excellent base—sits completely still in the pocket as he evaluates the field before delivering a 38-yard strike over the middle.
Credit must be given to the USF offensive line for making this possible. However, this is Brown’s standard demeanor in the pocket—even when the protection isn’t as clean. This stillness is unique to Brown, as few quarterbacks across college football play like this. Most tend to have a bounce in their drop, staying light and agile to remain mobile within the pocket.
With Brown, there’s a deliberate overemphasis on calm and strength—the calm seen in the stillness with which he plays, and the strength generated by keeping both cleats firmly in the ground. This base gives him maximum power when he locks onto a target and delivers the football.
Some might see this playing style as a disadvantage due to the lack of bounce. But Brown has shown he can stay light on his feet, smoothly work through progressions, and remain elusive when the pocket breaks down.
Against Charlotte, at the 24:40 mark in the video linked below, USF has a play-action pass dialed up in the red zone. After Brown executes the fake, he sets his vision on a target to the right side, then moves to the next read in his progression. As his eyes move, his base shifts with him—allowing him to stay in an optimal throwing position throughout the entire read, eventually resulting in a 10-yard touchdown pass.
By playing this way, Brown shows a quality that’s critical for quarterbacks at any level—never being flustered in the pocket. He stands firm regardless of the situation, keeps his eyes downfield, and works through progressions while maintaining the most efficient and powerful throwing posture possible.
ATHLETICISM – COMBINATION OF ELUSIVENESS AND STRENGTH
Byrum Brown’s pure athleticism is nothing short of special. During the 2023 season, it wasn’t just his stats that made him one of college football’s best—it was the way he produced them.
As an athlete, Brown presents a rare blend of two traits—elusiveness and strength—especially uncommon at the quarterback position. Typically, players of Brown’s size and stature lean toward one or the other. Brown has the unique ability to make defenders miss both in the open field and in tight quarters, creating highlight-worthy plays that only a handful of quarterbacks in the country can replicate.
At the 6:11 mark in the video linked below, Alabama penetrates the interior offensive line just as Brown reaches the top of his drop, forcing him to step up into the pocket—and into even more pressure. Miraculously, Brown escapes the chaos by reversing out of the pocket. But rather than immediately taking off, he keeps his composure and stays within the pocket’s structure. As he reverses out, he quickly plants his foot and gets upfield, making one defensive lineman miss. Then, in the open field, he executes a sharp jab step, causing two more defenders to miss—converting on a 3rd & 6 against one of the nation’s top defenses.
As elusive as Brown can be, many of those moments are made possible by his strength. On film, he frequently sheds tacklers with ease—even when it looks like the defender has him fully wrapped up and the play should be over.
Take the play at the 16:29 mark in the video linked below—USF’s left guard gets beat, forcing Brown to step up directly into the grasp of FAU’s nose tackle. With what appears to be a sure sack, Brown instead powers through, throwing the defensive lineman off of him and escaping into the open field for a 20+ yard gain. What should have been a five-yard loss ends up as a chain-moving conversion—driven purely by Brown’s strength.
ARM STRENGTH – DOWNFIELD AND INTERMEDIATE
Brown puts his arm strength on display in a variety of ways—whether it’s deep downfield or in the intermediate passing game. He can effortlessly deliver the ball downfield from all distances, whether from the near side of the field or the opposite hash.
Brown exposes Memphis’ man coverage at the 19:44 mark in the video linked below – when his slot receiver blows past the defender. He promptly delivers a perfectly placed deep ball for the touchdown. What makes the play especially impressive is that Brown released the ball from the opposite hash, meaning the throw was longer than what shows up in the box score—and yet he made it with ease.
In the intermediate passing game—typically defined as the 10–20 yard range—Brown has shown the ability to fit passes into tight windows and deliver throws 20+ yards on a rope, with minimal arc. We see a great example of this in the 2023 Boca Bowl against Syracuse at the 27:55 mark in the video linked below. USF calls a play in which the two receivers at the bottom of the screen appear to be running “sluggos”—a double move route where the receiver sells a slant before breaking vertically.
The slot receiver executes the route perfectly and blows past his defender, but Brown appears late to pull the trigger. As the receiver nears the back of the end zone with little space to spare, Brown finally locks in and fires a 25+ yard strike for the touchdown. In this case, Brown’s arm strength helped compensate for the timing—allowing him to complete the throw before the receiver ran out of room or the defender had a chance to recover.