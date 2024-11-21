3 Quick Questions About Army-Notre Dame (feat. Tim O'Malley of Irish Illustrated)
This Saturday marks a huge matchup in the world of college football, with #19 Army and #6 Notre Dame facing off at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM ET on NBC.
For a deeper look at the threat that the 9-1 Fighting Irish pose to the undefeated Black Knights, we sat down with Tim O'Malley of IrishIllustrated.com for three quick questions about what to expect from Marcus Freeman's team, and what he's expecting from Bryson Daily and the rest of Jeff Monken's squad.
1. What's the biggest thing that's changed about this Notre Dame team since that early season loss to Northern Illinois?
The offensive line has improved greatly and Riley Leonard isn’t playing with one arm. (The Irish coaching staff should’ve replaced Leonard for the second half against NIU—he took a massive shot at the end of the first half and not only was he unable to throw with any power/accuracy, but was also greatly limited in the running game.)
If that assessment of Notre Dame’s unforgivable loss is too harsh, then the easy answer is Leonard has evolved from a scattershot thrower of the football into a relatively consistent passer who takes pride in protecting the football. His running ability is top notch and allows him to operate as a passer thereafter.
The offensive line was the team’s weakness entering the season but they’ve improved enough to rank as semi-finalists for the Joe Moore Award. I don’t think it’s a top tier Notre Dame offensive line—2015, 2017, 2020 are such examples—but they’re deep and dedicated.
Position coach Joe Rudolph has done a remarkable job with this group—one that has needed nine different starters if you include a training camp injury.
2. We're all aware of Riley Leonard's superb season to date. Aside from him, who have been the two biggest contributors on offense this season, in your opinion? Same question in regards to the defense.
While Leonard will win the MVP, sophomore running back (#4) Jeremiyah Love is the team’s best offensive player—and I’m not sure it’s close. He’s the best break-away ‘back Notre Dame has had in decades, but he’s as physical in short space and violent as a blocker as was Kyren Williams.
There are myriad Playoff-level players on Notre Dame’s offense, but Love is at the ‘Top-rated RB for 2026 Draft’ level.
The next player to watch is tight end (#88) Mitchell Evans—Notre Dame’s best offensive player outside of Audric Estime last season, but one slowed since by a torn ACL suffered about 55 weeks ago. Over the last three games, Irish fans have begun to see glimpses of the tight end that dominated Ohio State and Duke in back-to-back wins last season.
He was the best player on a field full of pros—future and present—against the Buckeyes. It’s clear offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is focusing on getting Evans involved now that he’s healthy (healthier?) than in September.
Defensively, the secondary is probably the nation’s best, but for this matchup, identifying Xavier Watts (#0) and Jack Kiser (#24) seems apt. Kiser will be playing in his Notre Dame record 65th game Saturday and excels in recognition—pre- and post-snap—which is key vs. the Cadets, while Watts is the reigning Nagurski winner as National Defensive Player of the Year.
I’m not sure he’ll repeat, but he’s a better all-around player now than he was winning it in ’23.
Up front, watch for #99 Rylie Mills. He’s wreaked havoc for the last month and is a physical mismatch for most.
3. What do you classify as the biggest threat in Army's arsenal to Notre Dame's hopes for another win?
As odd as it sounds, Army’s defense and its proven ability to create turnovers, because the Irish defense is the best nationally—and it’s not close in this singular regard—at adjusting to what the opponent does offensively on the first drive and shutting down proceedings thereafter.
If Army can survive Notre Dame’s three-pronged assault on the ground—Leonard, Love, and Jadarian Price—it’s plausible the underdogs could create a Riley Leonard interception and force a fumble along the way to stem the tide.
Protect the ball, force two turnovers, and score three touchdowns, that’s the recipe for me. Because I don’t think they can get four on this defense; it hasn’t happened since Caleb Wililams and USC turned the trick on Thanksgiving Saturday 2022—a span of 24 games.
