5 G5 Coaches Nominated For Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Joe Londergan

Nov 1, 2024; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh (right) greets Bulls cornerback Jarvis Lee (28) before the game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Ahead of the 2025 college football season, five head coaches from the Group of Five ranks have been nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®. This includes four from the American Athletic Conference and one from the Mountain West Conference.

197 names, more than any season in history, from across college football "recognized for their commitment to community service and leadership beyond the gridiron" were included on this year's list. In September, that list will be whittled down to 11 players from the FBS, 11 players from outside the FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA, and an honorary head coach by a voting panel of former Good Works Team members, head coaches and journalists.

Jeff Monken - Army

Spencer Danielson - Boise State

K.C. Keeler - Temple

Ryan Silverfield - Memphis

Alex Golesh - South Florida

The last coach from outside the Power Five (or Notre Dame) to be named the Good Works Team's honorary head coach was Larry Kindbom of Washington University in St. Louis.

