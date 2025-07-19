5 G5 Coaches Nominated For Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
Ahead of the 2025 college football season, five head coaches from the Group of Five ranks have been nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®. This includes four from the American Athletic Conference and one from the Mountain West Conference.
197 names, more than any season in history, from across college football "recognized for their commitment to community service and leadership beyond the gridiron" were included on this year's list. In September, that list will be whittled down to 11 players from the FBS, 11 players from outside the FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA, and an honorary head coach by a voting panel of former Good Works Team members, head coaches and journalists.
Jeff Monken - Army
Spencer Danielson - Boise State
K.C. Keeler - Temple
Ryan Silverfield - Memphis
Alex Golesh - South Florida
The last coach from outside the Power Five (or Notre Dame) to be named the Good Works Team's honorary head coach was Larry Kindbom of Washington University in St. Louis.