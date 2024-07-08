AAC Commissioner Comments on Death of Former Charlotte DB Isaiah Hazel
Former Charlotte 49ers and Maryland Terrapins defensive back Isaiah Hazel was killed in a car crash over the weekend, alongside Minnesota Vikings defensive back Khyree Jackson and former Florida State/Penn State defensive back Anthony Lytton Jr.
New American Athletic Conference commissioner Tim Pernetti released a statement, offering condolences to those who knew Hazel and the other victims.
"We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Isaiah Hazel, a member of Charlotte’s football family. Isaiah was a skilled athlete who had a bright future."- AAC Commissioner Tim Pernetti
"We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to Isaiah’s family and friends, the Charlotte and Maryland football communities, and the families of Khyree Jackson and Anthony Lytton Jr."
Charlotte head coach Biff Poggi also offered similar sentiments on social media.
"We are heartbroken today at the news of Isaiah Hazel's untimely passing. Our program mourns his loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with Isaiah's family during this tragic time. All of Isaiah's hopes and dreams were still before him, and I pray that his family is granted strength now more than ever."- Charlotte head coach Biff Poggi
Hazel appeared in 12 games with eight starts for the 49ers in 2023, finishing with 45 tackles. He was 23 years old.