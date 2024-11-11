AAC Football Power Rankings - Week 12
1. Army
2. Tulane
3. Navy
4. Memphis
5. North Texas
6. East Carolina
7. Charlotte
8. Rice
9. South Florida
10. Temple
11. Tulsa
12. UTSA
13. UAB
14. Florida Atlantic
There weren’t many surprises in the weekend of play in the American as Army, Tulane, Navy and Memphis picked up expected wins in league play.
The closest of the games was Memphis’ 27-20 win over Rice, where the Owls got out to a 6-0 lead and carried it into the second quarter before the Tigers’ rushing attack took over. Memphis finished the day with over 200 yards on the ground, spearheading the way for the win.
Army extends the nation’s top winning streak as the No. 18 team in the nation found themselves behind for the first time this year, but quickly via the ground game as the Black Knights ran for 293 yards to defeat North Texas, 14-3.
East Carolina completely overwhelmed Florida Atlantic as the Owls fell 49-14, powered by quarterback Katin Houser’s 343 passing yards. Meanwhile, Tom Herman continues to try and find the right formula for FAU, dismissing defensive coordinator Roc Bellantoni following the loss.
Overall, the league’s power rankings don’t see much of a shift, as ECU moves up a spot, South Florida falls following their loss and UAB and FAU continue to land at the bottom of the league.
