AAC Football Power Rankings - Week 7
1. Army
2. Navy
3. Memphis
4. Tulane
5. South Florida
6. North Texas
7. UTSA
8. Florida Atlantic
9. East Carolina
10. Charlotte
11. Rice
12. Tulsa
13. Temple
14. UAB
This week’s American Athletic Conference power rankings are going to be about four programs, in an effort of transparency.
First, the service academies continue to impress as Army and Navy provided resounding victories over the weekend. Navy won by 27 over Air Force as the Midshipmen reach 5-0 for the first time since 2017. Navy QB Blake Horvath accounted for over 225 total yards and the game was never in any real danger.
Meanwhile, Army continues to stack complete performances as they trounce Tulsa 49-7 to pick up their fifth win and their ninth straight win dating back to last season.
After all of the off-field embarrassment from Charlotte’s program over the first month and change of the season, the 49ers’ coaching staff are putting their efforts into earning wins and not debating with fans on social media.
Biff Poggi’s club ran for six touchdowns with Hahsaun Wilson leading the way as he rushed for 164 yards, spearheading a 55-24 win over East Carolina.
Lastly, UAB continues to sink further and further into oblivion, falling 71-20 to Tulane at home.