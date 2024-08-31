Army Football Dominates Lehigh At Home in 2024 Opener
It could be described as a vintage Army football performance, based on how the Black Knights made short work of the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Friday night at Michie Stadium.
Jeff Monken's team rushed 56 times for 375 yards on the way to a 42-7 win to open the 2024 season. The Army defense also forced two interceptions in the victory.
The win also marked Army's first as a member of the American Athletic Conference.
Despite the strong performance, Monken was reserved postgame, already looking for ways his team can improve for their upcoming conference slate.
"I'm proud of our guys for the win, but we take it for what it is. That's an FCS team that won two games last year. That's not to discredit Lehigh. They have an outstanding coach and I think that's a good Patriot League team. But we have to, instead of wearing our arms out patting ourselves on the back, find what we can do better, and have enough humility to understand that we're going to have to do a lot of the things we did tonight better if we're going to beat FAU or have a chance," Monken said postgame.
Running back Noah Short finished as Army's leading rusher on the night with eight carries for 83 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Bryson Daily and running back Kanye Udoh were also major contributors with 78 and 75 yards respectively and two rushing touchdowns each. Nine different players had at least one carry for Army, including fullback Jake Rendina who rushed for a score.
Army's offense never punted, running at least eight plays in every offensive possession except for one on the night.
Defensively, Kalib Fortner led the team with eight tackles while Jaydan Mayes and Donavon Platt each intercepted a pass.
Army travel to Boca Raton for their next matchup, facing Florida Atlantic in their first AAC conference game on September 7 at Noon ET.