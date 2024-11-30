Army Football Will Host AAC Championship Game After Win Over UTSA
in their first year as a member of the American Athletic Conference, the Army Black Knights will be hosting the AAC championship game against Tulane. Army earned that privilege on Saturday with a 29-24 defeat of UTSA at West Point.
Quarterback Bryson Daily was outstanding on the day, completing ten of 17 passes for 190 yards and a score, while rushing for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. The Army offense maintained possession for forty minutes and 26 seconds, more than doubling UTSA's time of possession, and totaling 407 yards in their attack.
First Half
In terms of offensive execution, it was a mixed bag in the first two quarters.
Army opened things up with a 13-play, 75 yard drive capped by a 41-yard connection from Daily to Tyrell Robinson. UTSA quickly answered with a 53-yard touchdown drive and Brandon High's sixth scoring run of the year.
Army's next possession ended in a turnover on downs at UTSA's 21, but the Black Knights were able to force a three-and-out for the Roadrunners. The next three series also ended in punts before Trey Gronotte connected on a 39-yard Field Goal, which UTSA answered 12 plays later with a 33 yarder of their own.
The text two possessions were short, ending in lost fumbles for both sides. With one second remaining on the clock, Army took a 13-10 lead with another field goal from Gronotte, this time from 35 yards away.
Second Half
UTSA took their first lead of the day on their opening possession of the second half. Owen McCown hit Devin McCuin from 23 yards out for a touchdown on a fourth down attempt. Army answered with yer another Gronnotte field goal at the end of an eight-and-a-half minute drive.
To start the fourth quarter, the Army defense forced a turnover on downs at the UTSA 16, and turned that into a go-ahead touchdown. Daily eventually punched in a one-yard rushing touchdown for his second score of the day.
On UTSA's next possession, Army safety Collin Matteson grabbed his first career interception, returning it 41 yards into UTSA territory. Daily then busted off a 42-yard rushing touchdown to widen the Army lead.
UTSA didn't go quietly, with Owen McCown completing a 54-yard pass to Devin McCuin down to the Army six, which High finished off with a six-yard touchdown rush. The Army offense then took things inside the final two minutes with another seven minute drive, but Gronotte missed on a 47-yard field goal attempt.
The last chance for the Roadrunners made it into Army territory, but Gavin Shields picked off McCown inside the final minute to ice the Army win.
What's Next?
Army improve to 10-1 on the year, finishing the regular season 8-0 in conference play. The American Football Championship Game will be held Friday, December 6, as Army hosts Tulane at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT at West Point's Michie Stadium on ABC.
UTSA fall to 6-6 to cap their regular season and await their bowl game fate, which will be announced December 8.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Navy Football: Mids Rally Past ECU in Second Half to Close Regular Season
What The CFP Selection Committee Said About Bumping Army Out of the Top 25
Memphis Tigers Upset #17 Tulane 34-24 in New Orleans To Cap Regular Season