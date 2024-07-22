Army's Michie Stadium Makes ESPN List of Top College Stadiums
West Point's Michie Stadium has long been one of college football's most hallowed fields. Once again, a national outlet has acknowledged the home of the Black Knights among the nation's best venues.
ESPN listed Michie Stadium at #12 in their recent list of the Top 25 college football stadiums.
RELATED: Every Signee in Army Football's 2024 Recruiting Class
Writer Dave Wilson said this of Michie Stadium:
"The atmosphere at Michie Stadium -- which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season -- is unmatched in America, beginning with its setting at West Point on New York's Hudson River and the cadets' full-dress parade three hours before kickoff on game days. In the fall, the surrounding valley is painted with the colors of foliage while 1,000 cadets line the field and unfurl an American flag that stretches from goal line to goal line before more jump from a helicopter with the game ball and parachute down to midfield."
RELATED: RECRUITING: 3-Star California QB Seth Shigg Commits To Army
West Point began a renovation and preservation project on Michie Stadium this April that is expected to be completed in the summer of 2026. 6,000 seats are expected to be added to the stadium in the process.
Army's 2024 home schedule opens up on Friday, August 30 against FCS Lehigh.