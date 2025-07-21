BYU Transfer QB Jake Retzlaff Commits to Tulane Green Wave For 2025
Former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff has given his verbal commitment to transfer to Tulane, as first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Retzlaff, who began his career at Riverside Community College (Riverside, Calif.) before transferring to BYU prior to the 2023 season, was the Cougars’ primary starting quarterback last season and was expected to remain as starter entering 2025.
However, Retzlaff entered the transfer portal on July 11, in anticipation of receiving a seven-game suspension from BYU for violating the school's honor code.
Retzlaff was accused of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit in May, stemming from a 2023 encounter. The lawsuit was dismissed on June 30 as both parties jointly agreed to dismiss with prejudice. Retzlaff maintains his innocence and was never formally charged with a crime.
However, Retzlaff’s admission of a sexual encounter, which he maintains was consensual in nature, represents a violation of BYU’s honor code around intercourse – which led to the looming suspension.
Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall recruited Retzlaff when Sumrall was at Troy and Retzlaff has connections with various members of the Green Wave coaching staff.
Per Thamel, Retzlaff is expected to join the program as a walk-on and will compete for the starting quarterback job.