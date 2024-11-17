G5 Football Daily

COACHES POLL: Boise State & Army Stay Put, Tulane, UNLV, & Memphis Rise

Joe Londergan

Nov 16, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is congratulated by quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) after scoring a touchdown against the San Jose State Spartans in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
After wrapping the Week 12 slate of college football action, the results of the latest USA Today Coaches Poll were released on Sunday morning.

Five representatives from the Group of Five conferences were included in the top 25.

The Boise State Broncos remain the highest-ranked G5 team, staying put at #13 this week. Heisman hopeful Ashton Jeanty rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-21 victory over conference foe San Jose State.

The Army Black Knights were on a bye this week, but their ranking also did not change from last week. Army still find themselves at the #17 spot after a 9-0 start to the year.

Elsewhere in the American Athletic Conference, the Tulane Green Wave enter the top 25 this week at #20. Tulane dominated Navy 35-0 in Annapolis over the weekend, securing their place in the AAC championship game against Army in a few weeks.

The UNLV Rebels also enter the top 25 this week at #23. Now posting a record of 8-2, UNLV totaled over 500 yards of offense this weekend in a 41-20 victory over San Diego State.

Finally, coming in at #24 this week are the Memphis Tigers, the third AAC team to be included this week. Memphis dominated UAB 53-18 this week to improve to 9-2 overall.

Other G5 teams to receive votes this week include James Madison (11), Louisiana (5), and Sam Houston (1).

Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

