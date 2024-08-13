Every G5 Player on the Bednarik Award Watch List for 2024
The Chuck Bednarik Award is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football and this year’s list of players to make the preseason watch list sees the Group of Five well represented across several conferences.
In total, 15 G5 players were recognized by the Maxwell Football Club, which presents the honor yearly.
SEC (21), ACC (19), Big10 (19), Big12 (13), AAC (4), MAC (4), Mountain West (4) and Sunbelt (3). There are also 3 Independents who have candidates listed.
Here’s a look at each Group of Five player who earned a spot on the list.
CJ Nunnally IV: Akron – DE
2023 Stats: 65 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks
Ahmed Hassanein: Boise State – DE
2023 Stats: 53 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks
Jordan Oladokun: Bowling Green – CB
2023 Stats: 30 tackles, four interceptions
Shavon Revel: East Carolina – CB
2023 Stats: 54 tackles, one interception
Chandler Martin: Memphis – LB
2023 Stats: 95 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss
Matt Salopek: Miami (OH) – LB
2023 Stats: 143 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss
Colin Ramos: Navy – LB
2023 Stats: 110 tackles, nine tackles for loss
Jason Henderson: Old Dominion - LB
2023 Stats: 170 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss
Jaden Voisin: South Alabama – S
2023 Stats: 71 tackles, four interceptions
Ben Bell: Texas State – DE
2023 Stats: 57 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 10 sacks
Maxen Hook: Toledo – S
2023 Stats: 69 tackles, three interceptions
Patrick Jenkins: Tulane – DT
2023 Stats: 35 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, five sacks
Jackson Woodard: UNLV – LB
2023 Stats: 116 tackles, nine tackles for loss
Ike Larsen: Utah State – S
2023 Stats: 103 tackles, four interceptions
Jordan Bertagnole: Wyoming – DT
2023 Stats: 60 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks