Every G5 Player on the Bednarik Award Watch List for 2024

Dec 29, 2023; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Tigers linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku (9) and Memphis Tigers linebacker Chandler Martin (11) react after a defensive stop during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2023; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Tigers linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku (9) and Memphis Tigers linebacker Chandler Martin (11) react after a defensive stop during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
The Chuck Bednarik Award is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football and this year’s list of players to make the preseason watch list sees the Group of Five well represented across several conferences.

In total, 15 G5 players were recognized by the Maxwell Football Club, which presents the honor yearly.

SEC (21), ACC (19), Big10 (19), Big12 (13), AAC (4), MAC (4), Mountain West (4) and Sunbelt (3). There are also 3 Independents who have candidates listed.

Here’s a look at each Group of Five player who earned a spot on the list.

CJ Nunnally IV: Akron – DE

2023 Stats: 65 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks

Ahmed Hassanein: Boise State – DE

2023 Stats: 53 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks

Jordan Oladokun: Bowling Green – CB

2023 Stats: 30 tackles, four interceptions

Shavon Revel: East Carolina – CB

2023 Stats: 54 tackles, one interception

Chandler Martin: Memphis – LB

2023 Stats: 95 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss

Matt Salopek: Miami (OH) – LB

2023 Stats: 143 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss

Colin Ramos: Navy – LB

2023 Stats: 110 tackles, nine tackles for loss

Jason Henderson: Old Dominion - LB

2023 Stats: 170 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss

Jaden Voisin: South Alabama – S

2023 Stats: 71 tackles, four interceptions

Ben Bell: Texas State – DE

2023 Stats: 57 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 10 sacks

Maxen Hook: Toledo – S

2023 Stats: 69 tackles, three interceptions

Patrick Jenkins: Tulane – DT

2023 Stats: 35 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, five sacks

Jackson Woodard: UNLV – LB

2023 Stats: 116 tackles, nine tackles for loss

Ike Larsen: Utah State – S

2023 Stats: 103 tackles, four interceptions

Jordan Bertagnole: Wyoming – DT

2023 Stats: 60 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks

