Every G5 Player on the Comeback Player of the Year Watch List

Joe Londergan

Dec 17, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; North Texas Mean Green running back Ikaika Ragsdale (6) runs the ball against the Boise State Broncos in the first half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
A group of 89 players were named to the watch list for college football's 2024 Comeback Player of the Year Award this week. 27 of those names came from the Group of Five conferences. Each of those names are listed below.

Zuberi Mobley - FAU - RB

Ikaika Ragsdale - North Texas - RB

Jason Vaughn - South Florida - DE

Blake Horvath - Navy - QB

Kenneth McShan - Navy - LB

Tyson Mobley - Liberty - WR

Marquis Crosby - Louisiana Tech - RB

Lexington Joseph - FIU - RB

Joe Fagnano - UConn - QB

Demetrius Hardamon - Bowling Green - LB

Jake Orlando - Buffalo - TE

Brett Gabbert - Miami (OH) - QB

Jack Coldiron - Miami (OH) - TE

Jacob Spomer - Fresno State -OL

Patrick Garwo III - Nevada - RB 

Luke Wysong - New Mexico - WR

Justin Lockhart - San Jose State - WR

Latrell Caples - Boise State - WR

Cam Lockridge - Fresno State - DB

Keyshawn Cobb - Nevada - DB

Lawrence Falatea - Utah State - DE

Spencer Petras - Utah State - QB

Dawaiian McNeely - Wyoming - RB

Sam Kenerson - Georgia Southern - WR

Dexter Williams II - Georgia Southern - QB

David Dallas - Georgia Southern - QB

Lincoln Pare - Texas State - RB

The Comeback Player of the Year award annually honors three players, as opposed to one, who rebound from "injury, illness, or other circumstances" as voted on by a panel of college football writers, editors, and sports information directors.

The winners of the award will be honored during the postseason at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

