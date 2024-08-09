Every G5 Player on the Comeback Player of the Year Watch List
- Florida Atlantic Owls
- North Texas Mean Green
- South Florida Bulls
- Navy Midshipmen
- Liberty Flames
- Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
- FIU Panthers
- Connecticut Huskies
- Bowling Green Falcons
- Buffalo Bulls
- Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Fresno State Bulldogs
- Nevada Wolf Pack
- New Mexico Lobos
- San Jose State Spartans
- Boise State Broncos
- Utah State Aggies
- Wyoming Cowboys
- Georgia Southern Eagles
- Texas State Bobcats
A group of 89 players were named to the watch list for college football's 2024 Comeback Player of the Year Award this week. 27 of those names came from the Group of Five conferences. Each of those names are listed below.
RELATED: Every G5 Quarterback on the 2024 Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List
Zuberi Mobley - FAU - RB
Ikaika Ragsdale - North Texas - RB
Jason Vaughn - South Florida - DE
Blake Horvath - Navy - QB
Kenneth McShan - Navy - LB
Tyson Mobley - Liberty - WR
Marquis Crosby - Louisiana Tech - RB
Lexington Joseph - FIU - RB
Joe Fagnano - UConn - QB
Demetrius Hardamon - Bowling Green - LB
Jake Orlando - Buffalo - TE
Brett Gabbert - Miami (OH) - QB
Jack Coldiron - Miami (OH) - TE
Jacob Spomer - Fresno State -OL
Patrick Garwo III - Nevada - RB
Luke Wysong - New Mexico - WR
Justin Lockhart - San Jose State - WR
Latrell Caples - Boise State - WR
Cam Lockridge - Fresno State - DB
Keyshawn Cobb - Nevada - DB
Lawrence Falatea - Utah State - DE
Spencer Petras - Utah State - QB
Dawaiian McNeely - Wyoming - RB
Sam Kenerson - Georgia Southern - WR
Dexter Williams II - Georgia Southern - QB
David Dallas - Georgia Southern - QB
Lincoln Pare - Texas State - RB
The Comeback Player of the Year award annually honors three players, as opposed to one, who rebound from "injury, illness, or other circumstances" as voted on by a panel of college football writers, editors, and sports information directors.
The winners of the award will be honored during the postseason at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.