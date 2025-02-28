Former G5 Quarterbacks Among Those With Most To Prove in 2025 Season
Heading into the 2025 season, nearly every FBS team has utilized the transfer portal to bring in new talent in hopes of a boost in the hunt for the College Football Playoff. Because of that, expectations are exceptionally high for a few former G5 players sought out by Power Conference programs.
In a roundtable feature published by ESPN on Friday morning, ex-Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah and ex-New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier were named as two players with the most to prove in the new season.
In his redshirt freshman season with Tulane last year, Mensah threw for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns, leading the Green Wave to a 9-5 record. He then entered the portal and reached an agreement to transfer to Duke for a reported $8 million pay day in NIL money.
"Even by today's NIL standards, that's some serious cash," said ESPN's Chris Low. "Clearly, Duke thinks he's worth it, and Mensah's best football would seem to be ahead of him. The spotlight will be exceedingly bright as he does his part to take Duke from a nine-win team to potentially a playoff team."
The public will get their first look at Mensah in a Duke uniform during the Blue Devils' spring game on April 19.
Meanwhile out west, Devon Dampier joined Kyle Whittingham's Utah team after a breakout season with the New Mexico Lobos. The dual-threat was the first UNM quarterback to ever earn All-Mountain West First-Team honors in 2024 after throwing for 2,768 yards and rushing for 1,166 yards in 2024.
"Utah's offense was a disaster the past two seasons as Cam Rising couldn't shake the injury issues. Dampier showed he can produce in the Mountain West, and a lot will be riding on him as questions about how long coach Kyle Whittingham will postpone retirement continue to linger," noted ESPN's Kyle Bonagura.
Dampier takes over for a Utah team that went 5-7 in 2024. The Utes open the 2025 campaign on August 30 at UCLA.